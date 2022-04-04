The Manchester School District has begun registering new students for the 2022-23 school year, including those enrolling in kindergarten.
Beginning this week and continuing through early May, each elementary school will host an in-person sign-up day, with computers and registration support available.
In addition to the daytime events at each school, one night-time registration event will be held, scheduled for May 12 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Beech Street School.
“We’re excited to welcome new students in the fall, especially our next class of kindergartners,” said Manchester School District Interim Superintendent Jenn Gillis in a statement. “Families have two options to register -- using our website or coming to the in-person day at their local school. These in-person days are set up to offer additional support, to bridge technology gaps and make the process as easy as possible. They also help ensure we get as many students as possible signed up early -- we’re excited to get started.”
Students must be 5 years old by Sept. 30 to register for kindergarten.
Whether registering online or in-person, the following documents are needed to get a student signed up: the child’s birth certificate, two proofs of residence and the child's last well child exam and immunizations records.
