Three architectural and engineering firms have been invited to submit proposals to help with the Manchester School District’s long-term facilities planning process.
Last month, school officials released a “request for qualifications,” a requisite “next step” in the procurement process, used to ensure potential bidders are qualified.
The Board of School Committee approved moving forward with the three qualified firms Monday night. Those firms must now submit proposals by Jan. 3.
The district did not release the names of the three firms.
“The members of the Finance and Facilities Committee met over the last two weeks to review the initial submissions, and there was genuine excitement because the next steps are coming into focus,” said Superintendent of Schools Jenn Gillis in a statement. “We’ve been talking about this work for so long, but we’re a step closer to identifying the team that will help us truly transform our schools.”
In August, Gillis received approval on her “3-4-12 model” — three high schools, four middle schools and 12 elementary schools.
Manchester is currently home to four high schools, four middle schools and 13 elementary schools.
Gillis’ presentation did not include recommendations for any specific school closures.
School officials say the proposed “3-4-12” model is supported by information gathered through previous studies, including a 2018 Long-Range Facilities Plan, 2021 Capacity/Utilization Review and 2021 Davis Demographics Study.
Manchester school board members previously authorized administrators to spend up to $50,000 to hire a project manager to oversee implementation of the district’s long-term facilities plan.
The 16-page plan includes three phases for work to be performed at schools across the district, but it lacks specific dates for completion of the phases.
The first phase of the plan calls for a project manager to be assigned to oversee facilities renovation and any potential construction or demolition.
The second phase will zero in on renovations at current schools, based on feedback received at community input sessions over the past year. All but one of the 13 elementary schools in the city will likely receive some sort of renovation, with the exception of Weston Elementary.
Wilson Elementary School could be in line for a complete renovation, according to the report.
Phase 2 also will include the completion of the city’s four public middle schools into grade 5-8 schools.
Plans for the city’s public high schools also will be discussed. Feedback received during the community input sessions showed residents didn’t support merging Manchester’s high schools into a “mega” high school, though they did back renovations or rebuilding the existing high schools.
The final phase is expected to examine the long-term viability of the elementary schools and finalize plans for the high schools.
Projected costs for any of the phases have yet to be determined, school officials said, because ongoing and impending housing projects could impact future enrollment figures.
The selected firm will help the district take the next steps toward making the “3-4-12 model” a reality.
The Finance and Facilities Committee will open the bids at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 5 at the District Office at 20 Hecker Street. The process will be open to the public.