Session 3 (in-person): 6-7:30 pm at Beech Street School, 333 Beech St.
All members of the community are invited to take part, officials said in a release. Input and feedback from these and other events will help to develop the master plan for school district facilities.
“We are thrilled to take this next step in the process, and encourage all community members to participate,” Superintendent of Schools Jennifer Gillis said in a statement. “In this visioning process, we have the opportunity to imagine what our schools can and should look like. Our schools are a reflection of our community, and our vision for the future should reflect what our community wants and needs. I strongly encourage you to take part in this process.”
Officials said the sessions will offer a brief overview of the master planning process, welcome attendees to brainstorm on the future of the district, and set some initial goals.
School officials said the district will announce additional opportunities to take part in the process over the coming weeks and months.
Manchester school board members voted 8-5 last month to give the school district’s long-term facilities planning effort to Symmes, Maini and McKee Associates (SMMA), which has offices in Cambridge, Mass., and Providence, Rhode Island.
In November, Manchester school officials released a “request for qualifications,” an additional step in the procurement process to ensure that potential bidders are qualified. The district received three submissions, and the Finance and Facilities Committee invited those firms to submit responses to the request for proposals.
A timeline submitted to the board by Lorraine Finnegan, project manager for SMMA, has submitted a new scope of work that divides the work into two phases.
Phase 1 includes planning for a new high school, and work at Hillside and McLaughlin Middle Schools and the Henry Wilson Elementary School. Phase 2 includes planning for all remaining 17 schools.
SMMA plans to have a deliverable plan ready to present to the district by June 2023, Finnigan writes.
The fiscal impact for Phase I is $630,000, and will be funded from general fund line item balances.
In August, Superintendent Gillis received approval for her “3-4-12 model” — which calls for three high schools, four middle schools and 12 elementary schools.
Manchester currently has four high schools, four middle schools and 13 elementary schools.
Gillis’s presentation did not include recommendations for any specific school closures.
School officials say the proposed “3-4-12” model is supported by information gathered through previous studies, including a 2018 Long-Range Facilities Plan, 2021 Capacity/Utilization Review and 2021 Davis Demographics Study.
