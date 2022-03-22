The Manchester School District has launched a partnership with FEV Tutor to offer live online classwork support and homework help to district students in grades 2-12 at no cost.
Free SAT preparation courses are also available.
The partnership uses federal COVID-19 relief money aimed at closing pandemic learning gaps.
“We are excited that we’re able to provide this critical additional support for our students,” said Assistant Superintendent of Schools Amy Allen. “It’s not a surprise that the pandemic has had a huge impact on learning, but as we continue to assess the landscape, we’re getting a better sense of the depth of the impact.”
“FEV Tutor is providing targeted 1-to-1 support that’s informed by student assessment data,” Allen said.
“That data-driven approach means we’ll be able to clearly see the impact on student learning outcomes,” said Allen.
Students can access targeted tutoring on their own, outside of school hours, but school officials say “the ideal situation” is for that support to occur while school is in session in coordination with teachers.
Northwest Elementary is one city school working to incorporate the tutoring service as an extra support for students who are below grade level in a given area.
“The big benefit for us is that we can use FEV Tutor to give the students who need extra support the targeted support they need,” said Shelly Larochelle, principal at Northwest Elementary. “Students who are already at grade level won’t need that extra support. This really allows our staff to reach all students where they are and get them to the next level.”
FEV Tutor was selected as an inaugural 2021 Supes’ Choice Awards winner in the Virtual Instructional Experience category. The awards were presented by the Institute for Education Innovation (IEI), an organization that serves as the bridge between district leaders and organizations to support the greatest challenges in K-12 education.
FEV Tutor was selected by a panel of superintendent judges from across the country based on commitment to student outcomes, innovation and ingenuity, client support, interactivity and engagement.
One judge commented, “Individualized learning plans are crucial to differentiate the instructional needs of students. This directly addresses specific learning loss of individual students.”
Another judge applauded the tutoring platform, stating, “I love that help is available whenever students need it. Kudos to them for aligning it to ESSA (the Every Student Succeeds Act of 2015) expectations for research-based strategies. It is data driven, and districts would appreciate that tremendously as they can show student progress across time.”
In addition to the targeted tutoring support, which operates on the student’s schedule, FEV Tutor provides on-demand homework help plus SAT preparation. All of this is free for Manchester School District students. Full information is available at www.mansd.org/for-families/fev-tutor.