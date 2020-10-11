Manchester school officials are preparing to bring some students back into Queen City classrooms under a hybrid learning model starting Tuesday, with additional grades slated to return later this month.
The hybrid-learning plan is set to launch as school officials confirm there are eight active cases of COVID-19 across the Manchester School District — seven students and one staff member.
According to school officials, of the eight active COVID-19 cases in the district, seven are new cases confirmed last week. Three of the students had campus contacts, while other new cases involved students engaged in remote learning.
Of the eight active cases, three are elementary students, two are middle school students, and three are high school students.
There have been 29 confirmed cases total in the Manchester School District since school started Sept. 9. New cases identified at Memorial High School led to the quarantine of the school’s varsity cheerleading team.
Second-grade students are set to return to school on Tuesday (schools are closed Monday for Columbus Day). Fifth-graders will return to the middle school at Parkside, and the three other middle schools will welcome back sixth-graders.
Over the next two weeks, West Side elementary schools and middle schools other than Parkside will take back students in successive grades one week at a time.
The week of Nov. 2, fifth-grade elementary classes on the East Side of the city and eighth-graders at Parkside will return. Freshmen are expected back in classes Oct. 26 at Manchester West, Central and Memorial, with other students returning Nov. 9.
Half of each class will go to school Mondays and Tuesdays, and the other half will attend Thursdays and Fridays. Everyone will do remote learning the three days each week they are not at school.
The Manchester school board has approved a set of COVID-19 metrics to govern reopening based on a “14-day rolling average of new cases per 100,000.”
If the community has fewer than five new cases per 100,000, it’s considered low-risk, which favors in-person learning. Ten or more new cases per 100,000 is considered high-risk, making remote learning more appropriate.
District officials monitor these metrics on a weekly basis. More information on the metrics and Manchester’s reopening plan is available at www.mansd.org/covid-19-resources/restart-resources.