The Manchester school board has approved an increase in the required number of credits needed to graduate from one of Manchester’s public high schools as well as the requirements to receive a diploma with distinction.

The changes, approved Monday night on a voice vote, increase the required number of credits to graduate from public high school in the Queen City from the current state minimum of 20 to 22.5, and the requirements to receive a high school diploma with distinction from 25 to 27.5.

Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Monday, March 27, 2023