The Manchester school board has approved an increase in the required number of credits needed to graduate from one of Manchester’s public high schools as well as the requirements to receive a diploma with distinction.
The changes, approved Monday night on a voice vote, increase the required number of credits to graduate from public high school in the Queen City from the current state minimum of 20 to 22.5, and the requirements to receive a high school diploma with distinction from 25 to 27.5.
The changes take effect beginning with the Class of 2027 — freshmen entering high school next fall.
Currently, Manchester high school students need a minimum of 20 credits to graduate. Students are required to have 4 credits of English, 3 credits of math, 2 credits of science, 2.5 credits of social studies, 1 credit of physical education, and one-half credit each of art, computer literacy, and health, along with 6 credits of electives.
District administrators said a meeting was held with city high school principals and other school officials to discuss raising the graduation credit.
The result was a recommendation to add an additional science credit and elective credit for a minimum of 22 credits to graduate.
Beginning with the Class of 2027, students are now required to have 4 credits of English, 3 credits of math, 3 credits of science, 2.5 credits of social studies, 1 credit of physical education, and one-half credit each of art, computer literacy, and health, along with 7 credits of electives.
The change brings Manchester schools more in line with other school districts used for comparison by Manchester school officials, including Bedford (24 credits), Exeter (24), Goffstown (22.5), Londonderry (24), Merrimack (21), Portsmouth (22), and Salem (24).
Concord school officials recently voted to raise their graduation credit requirement in two phases.
Beginning with the Concord High School Class of 2027, the requirement is raised to 22.5 credits, from 20 credits.
Beginning with the Class of 2028, the graduation credit requirement climbs to 24 credits.
