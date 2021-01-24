Students in Manchester will return Monday to in-person learning — some for the first time this school year — in all but one city school.
The return of hybrid learning in the Queen City comes after school board members voted earlier this month to revise the metric used by the Manchester School District to determine if students can attend school in-person or remotely.
The metric, modeled after guidance released by the state in November, allows the district to make those decisions on a school-by-school basis, depending on the level of COVID-19's impact.
All Manchester public schools at all levels - with the exception of Hallsville Elementary School - will be in hybrid status on Monday. Because of the number of employees quarantining due to COVID-19, Hallsville will stay in remote status this week for all students, including specialized programs.
Seniors at Manchester high schools will begin hybrid learning on Monday. Hybrid learning will then be expanded to include 9th-graders starting Feb. 1, and 10th- and 11th-graders on Feb. 8.
As was the case in the fall, families have the option to keep students learning at home if they choose.
“Thanks to the district’s safety precautions and each school’s COVID rates, we’re working to ensure we can safely get our students and educators in the classroom,” Mayor Joyce Craig said on Twitter.
The change in metrics covers how school officials tally infection rates, switching from a daily average per 100,000 in Manchester over the prior 14 days to a sum total of infections per 100,000 over 14 days. The change provides flexibility for school officials to determine if a school should operate in remote or hybrid status.
Safety protocols will remain in place as schools open, officials said. All students and staff must wear a mask in school facilities, and maintain 6 feet of distance at all times. School officials encourage frequent hand-washing.
At the end of each week, administrators will evaluate whether each school should be in hybrid or remote status the following week. The decision is based on three categories: transmission in schools, student absenteeism and staff capacity.
School administrators also said the district will no longer be delivering food by school bus, but will continue to offer food for pickup at selected schools.
Meals can be picked up Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the following schools: Beech Street, West, Hillside, Parkside, Bakersville, Highland-Goffe's Falls, Jewett, McDonough, Parker Varney, Smyth Road, Webster and Wilson.
Weekend meal bags will also be available on Fridays at any school meal pickup site. The YMCA of Downtown Manchester will continue to offer grab-and-go meals for youths 18 and younger Monday through Friday, available for pickup on the Stark Street side of the building between 4:30 and 5:30 pm.