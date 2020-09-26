Manchester school board members are optimistic about the announcement that all grade levels will return to school buildings part-time in October.
Superintendent John Goldhardt said Friday that the school district has met the requirements developed with the city health department to go to the next step of re-opening beginning Oct. 12.
All second-graders and ninth-graders will have the option to start the “hybrid” schooling on Oct. 12, as will Parkside Middle School fifth-graders and McLaughlin Middle School sixth-graders.
Half of each class will go to in-person school Mondays and Tuesdays, and the other half will attend Thursdays and Fridays. Everyone will do remote learning the three days each week when they are not in school.
There will not be an option to send children to in-person school full-time yet, to keep classrooms and hallways from becoming too crowded.
On Oct. 19, more students can return to school two days per week: all third-graders, the sixth-graders at Parkside and seventh-graders at Hillside Middle School, McLaughlin Middle School and Southside Middle School.
On Oct. 26, all fourth-graders and fifth-graders can be back in school two days per week, along with Parkside seventh-graders and eighth-graders, plus eighth-graders at Hillside, McLaughlin and Southside. District administrators say high school juniors and seniors might start coming into school part-time starting Oct. 26 as well.
“Clearly, everybody agrees the best place for kids is back in school if it can be done safely and effectively,” said Jim O’Connell, school board member at-large. “The question is whether we can do that or not.”
O’Connell said he was looking forward to learning from district administrators about how the school district has met its criteria for reopening, during a special meeting planned for Monday.
He is also worried about how classroom teachers will manage what will essentially become three distinct cohorts of students — each of the two groups who come in two days per week, and the students who opt to keep learning from home full-time.
“I couldn’t be happier we’ve met the metric to get the kids back in the building,” said Leslie Want, school board member from Ward 4. “The more in-person contact students can have with their teacher, the better off everybody’s going to be.”
Joseph Lachance, the other at-large school board member, said meeting the criteria to return students to schools part-time is an important step toward fully re-opening.
“Anything that can safely get our kids back into school is what needs to happen,” Lachance said.
Lachance said constituents who have contacted him are evenly split in their opinions about re-opening schools. O’Connell agreed.
“Emotions run high, and there are very strongly held opinions right across the spectrum,” O’Connell said.