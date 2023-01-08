Manchester school officials are reviewing three responses the district received to a request for proposals to assist with long-term facilities planning.
The three firms sending responses were the same three invited to submit proposals after being deemed qualified to do so last month: SMMA, with offices in Cambridge, Mass., and Providence, Rhode Island; Harriman, with locations in Portsmouth, Portland and Auburn, Maine, and Boston, Mass.; and Lavallee Brensinger, which has offices in Portland, Maine, Boston, Mass., and on Dow Street in Manchester.
The Finance and Facilities Committee has scheduled interviews with the three firms, which will be held in a non-public meeting on Wednesday at the Manchester School District offices at 20 Hecker St.
School officials opened the responses last Thursday morning.
“While this was a brief meeting -- we opened submission packets and set interviews with the respondents -- it was another important step in what has been a detailed process,” Superintendent of Schools Jenn Gillis said in a statement. “This is urgent work, and it is essential that we get this right. We take this process very seriously and are eager for interviews (this week).”
The interviews will be held in non-public meetings over the course of the day Wednesday. Interviews will be held in order that the submissions were received: Harriman, Lavallee Brensinger and SMMA.
In November, Manchester school officials released a “request for qualifications,” an additional step in the procurement process to ensure that potential bidders are qualified. The district received three submissions, and the Finance and Facilities Committee invited those firms to submit responses to the request for proposals.
In August, Gillis received approval on her “3-4-12 model” — three high schools, four middle schools and 12 elementary schools.
Manchester is currently home to four high schools, four middle schools and 13 elementary schools.
Gillis’s presentation did not include recommendations for any specific school closures.
School officials say the proposed “3-4-12” model is supported by information gathered through previous studies, including a 2018 Long-Range Facilities Plan, 2021 Capacity/Utilization Review and 2021 Davis Demographics Study.
Manchester school board members previously authorized administrators to spend up to $50,000 to hire a project manager to oversee implementation of the district’s long-term facilities plan.
The 16-page plan includes three phases for work to be performed at schools across the district, but it lacks specific dates for completion of the phases.
The first phase of the plan calls for a project manager to be assigned to oversee facilities renovation and any potential construction or demolition.
The second phase will zero in on renovations at current schools, based on feedback received at community input sessions over the past year. All but one of the 13 elementary schools in the city will likely receive some sort of renovation, with the exception of Weston Elementary.
Wilson Elementary School could be in line for a complete renovation, according to the report.
Phase 2 also will include the completion of the city’s four public middle schools into grade 5-8 schools.
The final phase is expected to examine the long-term viability of the elementary schools and finalize plans for the high schools.
Projected costs for any of the phases have yet to be determined, school officials said, because ongoing and impending housing projects could impact future enrollment figures.
The selected firm will help the district take the next steps toward making the “3-4-12 model” a reality.
