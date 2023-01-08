Manchester school officials are reviewing three responses the district received to a request for proposals to assist with long-term facilities planning.

The three firms sending responses were the same three invited to submit proposals after being deemed qualified to do so last month: SMMA, with offices in Cambridge, Mass., and Providence, Rhode Island; Harriman, with locations in Portsmouth, Portland and Auburn, Maine, and Boston, Mass.; and Lavallee Brensinger, which has offices in Portland, Maine, Boston, Mass., and on Dow Street in Manchester.

