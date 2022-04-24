Manchester officials have scheduled several sessions where residents can offer feedback on what qualities they want to see in the next superintendent of schools.
Two sessions will be held the first week of May, after students and staff return from April vacation.
A family-focused session will be held in person at West High School on May 2, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. A second in-person session will be held for the entire community on May 3, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Beech Street School.
Those unable to attend can share their thoughts and ideas by emailing SuperSearch@mansd.org. Feedback will be collected from these sessions and provided to the Board of School Committee to help guide its decision-making as it considers superintendent candidates.
Manchester school board members earlier this month approved contracting with New Hampshire Listens to coordinate outreach efforts associated with the search for a new superintendent of schools.
Representatives from New Hampshire Listens are expected to be involved with several stakeholder conversations.
“The questions and design for these sessions will be drafted in collaboration with the chief diversity officer and district leadership,” the New Hampshire Listens proposal says. “The overall purpose will be to support understanding the values, practices, and principles most important among families, educators, community partners, and students.”
The Manchester School District will “work with community partners to bring together people from communities of color,” the proposal says.
Five or six community partners will focus on recruitment (NAACP, MCAC, Safari/Spark the Dream, Victory Women of Vision, two parent groups, student group, business community group). Bilingual liaisons and community partners will join broader parent meetings for support and connections.
Assistant Superintendent of Schools Jennifer Gillis was chosen to serve as the interim head of the school district, and will serve until the school board selects a permanent replacement for John Goldhardt.
Goldhardt resigned as superintendent of the Manchester School District on Feb. 11, with more than a year left in his contract. He later claimed eggs were thrown at him while he walked his dog, piles of feces were left on his doorstep, and that he was attacked in Union Leader editorials before he stepped down.
Goldhardt was hired as superintendent of New Hampshire’s largest school district in July 2019, replacing Bolgen Vargas.
The search committee consists of school board members Jason Bonilla, Karen Soule, Nicole Leapley, Peter Argeropoulos and Jim O’Connell.
Search committee members hope to begin screening applications by April 29, with a final recommendation submitted to the full board by May 27.