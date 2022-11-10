Manchester school officials issued a Request For Qualifications seeking information from architectural and engineering firms interested in helping with the city’s long-term school facilities planning process.

The issuance of the RFQ represents the next step in the district’s planning process, after school board members in August approved Superintendent Jenn Gillis’ conceptual plans which reduce the number of city high schools and elementary schools.

Sunday, November 06, 2022