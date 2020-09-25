Manchester has given the go-head to bring all grade levels back into school buildings part-time starting Oct. 12. Superintendent John Goldhardt said the school district has met the requirements developed with the city health department to go to the next step of re-opening.
Starting Oct. 12, all second-graders and ninth-graders will have the option to start the "hybrid" schooling, as will Parkside Middle School fifth-graders and McLaughlin Middle School sixth-graders.
Half classes can go to in-person school Mondays and Tuesdays, and the other half attends Thursdays and Fridays, and everyone will do remote learning three days per week. There will not be an option to send children to in-person school full-time yet, to keep classrooms and hallways from becoming too crowded.
On Oct. 19, more students can return to school two days per week: all third-graders, the sixth-graders at Parkside and seventh-graders at Hillside Middle School, McLaughlin Middle School and Southside Middle School.
On Oct. 26, all fourth-graders and fifth-graders can be back in school two days per week, along with Parkside seventh-graders and eighth-graders, plus eighth-graders at Hillside, McLaughlin and Southside. District administrators say high school juniors and seniors might start coming into school part-time starting Oct. 26 too.
The reopening is moving forward even though the district announced two COVID-19 cases in people who have been in school buildings, a first for city schools. One person who tested positive works at Memorial High School and the other works at Beech Street Elementary and McDonough Elementary, the district said in a news release
Goldhardt said he still thinks it is safe to begin bringing more children back to school.
"I will be clear: I would not further open schools if I did not feel it was safe to do so," Goldhardt said in a statement Friday.
But Goldhardt said students may need to return to all-remote classes if too many more cases come up.