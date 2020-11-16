Starting next Monday, public schools in the state’s largest city will shift to full remote status until at least mid-January due to rising COVID-19 cases and staff holiday travel plans.
The Manchester Board of School Committee voted 10-5 to approve Superintendent of Schools John Goldhardt’s recommendation that all public schools in the Queen City go fully remote a full week earlier than his suggested start date of Nov. 30.
In-person learning will continue for students receiving specialized instruction programs.
Voting in favor were Mayor Joyce Craig, James Porter, Kathleen Kelley-Arnold, Karen Soule, Leslie Want, Dan Bergeron, Bill Shea, Art Beaudry, Jane Beaulieu and Kelly Thomas. Opposed were Jeremy Dobson, Peter Perich, Nicole Leapley, Jim O’Connell and Joe Lachance.
“I know there are concerns for employees that work with students involved in specialized instruction,” said Goldhardt. “However, our schools are safe. In fact, they may be some of the safest places in the city.”
Schools will only reopen for in-person learning if current COVID-19 infection rates allow, based on the metric system agreed upon prior to the start of the school year.
Goldhardt warned that Manchester’s daily COVID-19 case count puts the district in the red zone of its reopening metric, which could trigger schools switching to full-remote status anyway, whether board members approved his recommendation or not.
The Manchester school board has approved a set of COVID-19 metrics to govern reopening based on a “14-day rolling average of new cases per 100,000.”
If the community has fewer than five new cases per 100,000, it’s considered low-risk, which favors in-person learning. Ten or more new cases per 100,000 is considered high-risk, making remote learning more appropriate.
The school reopening plan says two straight weeks with more than 10 active cases in Manchester would trigger a return to remote learning.
City health officials said the trend of rising COVID-19 spread in Manchester has become very clear, and they expect the city to hit that benchmark -- two weeks of more than 10 cases -- this week.
Monday marked the eighth straight day in the “red,” Goldhardt told board members Monday night.
The state’s current travel guidance requires people traveling outside New England to quarantine for two weeks upon returning to the Granite State.
Responses to a recent survey conducted by the Manchester School District of its 1,995 employees suggest at least 111 teachers and other staff plan to travel outside the region over Thanksgiving, with another 184 hitting the road over Christmas.
Goldhardt told board members over the past week that based on those responses, administrators estimate at least 12 schools would have to be in remote status for the two weeks after Thanksgiving break due to the shortage of staff being in the buildings, and about 16 schools in remote status for two weeks after Christmas break.