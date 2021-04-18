Three Manchester schools will host COVID-19 vaccination clinics for students 16 and older this week, Manchester school officials announced.
Eligible students and up to two relatives per student will be able to get the shots, which are being administered by the Manchester Health Department, according to a statement issued by city schools.
Recipients will receive the Pfizer vaccine. They will receive a card and have to return for a second shot. To make it easier, clinic workers will keep the card if requested and allow students to take a picture of it after the first shot.
Officials say anyone who wants a vaccination must sign up ahead of time. Students and the eligible adults will schedule the times for both shots when they register.
The clinics are scheduled for:
• Memorial High School on Monday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. for Memorial, Manchester School of Technology and CTE students.
• West High School on Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. for West students.
• Beech Street School on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. for Central High School students.
Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by their parent or guardian.
The school district noted that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently granted emergency approval for use of the vaccine for children 16 and older.
Clinic staff will not answer questions about specific medical conditions, and the school district urges students to contact their medical provider if they have questions about the vaccine.