Manchester schools are adopting a teaching strategy to be used across the district, a system designed to boost student engagement, increase self esteem and close achievement gaps.
Last Wednesday, schools were closed while teachers participated in the second of five training days in the Kagan Cooperative Learning Method, according to Manchester school officials.
In an email, Manchester schools Superintendent John Goldhardt said Kagan has been a priority for him since he was hired two years ago. He said he has seen its impact in previous jobs.
“It challenges the way that we, as educators, think about how we teach — not what we teach, mind you, but how we teach it. The learning ‘structures’ that are at the heart of Kagan can help educators break down barriers to improve educational outcomes for all students,” he wrote.
In December 2019, the Manchester school board approved spending $780,000 for three years of districtwide training to implement Kagan, he said. Administrators and teacher-leaders undertook the training last year, and all teachers are doing so this year.
According to material provided by the district, Kagan discourages the traditional teaching class structure where teachers ask a question of the class as a whole. High achievers are the only ones who answer, and discussion is limited to the two or three who raise their hands.
With Kagan, children are paired and come up with answers between themselves. If run efficiently, it takes no more time than the class-wide question and answer session.
“Because students are talking directly to a partner, they are far less likely to tune out compared to when they are looking at the back of the head of someone responding to the teacher,” reads material about Kagan supplied by the district.
The material, which comes from Kagan Cooperative Learning, said the strategy increases achievement, reduces outcome gaps, improves social skills, improves race relations and increases self-esteem.
“It’s definitely a mixed bag. It depends on who you talk to,” said Sue Hannan, president of NEA-Manchester, about Kagan.
For example, it probably won’t be used as extensively in high school as earlier grades, she said.
Hannan likes the fact that it introduces a consistent instructional strategy that won’t change year to year or when a student moves to another school in the district. The district had no such consistency at present, she said.
Hannan said the teachers’ union was fine with the strategy as long as the district provided enough training opportunities. The current recent teacher contract called for three additional teacher training days during the school year, she said.
She said five days are devoted to Kagan: a day each in September, October, January, March and June.
“From what I understand, we need to have all the training days and professional development before we are comfortable with it,” she said.
Goldhardt acknowledged that days off during a school week are disruptive for families.
But he stressed that students still receive the required amount of instructional time. He said the teacher training days are an investment.
“To grow our learners, we need to grow our educators,” he wrote in an email.