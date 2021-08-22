Manchester schools will open the year with masks required in all buildings due to rising COVID-19 cases and substantial transmission rates, officials confirmed.
Manchester students and staff return to classrooms on Thursday, Sept. 2. The district’s ‘return to school’ plan includes color-coded phases determined by the spread of COVID-19 in Manchester — blue, green, yellow and red.
The four color-coded phases are based on DHHS Dashboard data on new case rates and test positivity. Blue represents no detectable or minimal community transmission; green is moderate community transmission. Yellow represents substantial, controlled community transmission. Red is substantial, uncontrolled transmission, following a state of emergency being declared.
“We will open the year in the Yellow Phase due to the substantial level of spread of COVID-19 in the community,” school officials said in a statement.
“Under this phase, masks are required for all in school buildings. If we are able to get below the substantial level of community spread, our plan allows for optional use of masks. It will take work on all of our parts to get below that substantial level, including a focus on getting all eligible people vaccinated and following COVID-19 precautions.”
Officials went on to say “in-person instruction is a top priority as we work to help students recover from the impact of the pandemic.”
There is no remote learning option for Manchester schools this year, officials said.
In addition to mask-wearing, the following precautions will be in place in Manchester schools:
Physical distancing of 3-6 feet whenever possible:
Frequent hand washing or sanitizing
Enhanced air handling procedures
Enhanced cleaning procedures
Families will be asked to screen students for COVID-19 symptoms before sending them into school. If a student is sick, school officials ask that parents keep him or her home.
Masks are required on school buses. All regular school bus routes have been updated on the district website at http://transportation.mansd.org.
The district has consolidated some stops; families are advised to check routes to find the stop nearest to them.
For students age 12 or older or anyone not yet vaccinated who would like to be, the Manchester Health Department is holding walk-in vaccination clinics Mondays from 9-11 a.m. and Wednesdays from 2-4 p.m.
No appointment is needed. You must be age 12 or older; anyone younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
The Manchester Health Department is at 1528 Elm St., at the back of the building, and is accessible by MTA bus transportation.
The Manchester School District’s return to plan is posted on the main page of the school district website.