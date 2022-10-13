Southside therapy dog

Students pet Nick, the new therapy dog at Southside Middle School in Manchester, on Wednesday.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

At 17 months old, it’s safe to say Nick is the Manchester School District’s youngest employee.

He may not speak, but he’s a good listener — and already a welcome addition to daily life at Southside Middle School.

Eighth grader Aiden Urena spends some time with Nick at Southside Middle School. “Even kids who don’t like dogs like Nick,” Aiden said. “He’s so calm.”
Principal Kelly Espinola greets students coming in from gym class with Nick, the school’s new therapy dog, at Southside Middle School in Manchester.
Students pet Nick, the new therapy dog at Southside Middle School in Manchester on Wednesday.
Nick, a 17-month-old golden retriever, is owned by Southside Principal Kelly Espinola.
