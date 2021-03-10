City school board members approved amendments to the Manchester school district’s reentry plan that could allow some schools to offer in-school learning four days a week as soon as May 3.
The vote, cast Wednesday during a special mid-week meeting, was 13-0 in favor. Board members Art Beaudry and Kelly Thomas were absent.
"The amendments to the Re-Entry Plan approved by the Board of School Committee prioritize getting students back into classrooms four days a week while ensuring the health and safety of everyone in our school buildings,” said Mayor Joyce Craig.
“Some schools are already in a position to bring students back four days per week while continuing with six feet of social distancing, and they are encouraged to do so. It's imperative we get our students safely back in school as soon as possible, and this is a step in the right direction."
Currently, half the district’s students learn in-person Mondays and Tuesdays and attend remotely Thursdays and Fridays, and vice versa.
Wednesdays are set aside for deep cleaning and teacher lesson planning.
Under the amendments to the reentry plan passed Wednesday, the district will continue to adhere to six-foot social distancing guidelines whenever possible, but also allow for between three and six feet of social distancing if needed.
Wednesdays will become remote learning days with up to 90 minutes early dismissal to allow time for teachers to engage in professional learning collaboration (PLCs).
Schools can begin offering in-person learning four days a week beginning May 3, as long as social distancing and safety protocols are met.
“This would be a major change for our students,” said Superintendent of Schools John Goldhart. “This is a big leap for a lot of our kids, because they haven’t had this experience in a year.”
Changes to the district’s reentry plan were drawn up after school officials announced the district will begin vaccinating school district staff this weekend.
City health officials will operate COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Friday and Saturday at Manchester Memorial High School. Second doses will be administered in April.
The May 3 start date for in-person learning four days a week was chosen because by then immunity for school staff who are vaccinated at the clinics will have been achieved.