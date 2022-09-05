Jenn Gillis
Jenn Gillis, superintendent of Manchester’s public schools, speaks at the kick-off event. Gillis was appointed schools head in May after serving as the interim chief.

Students in the state’s largest school district head back to class Tuesday, as Manchester schools open their doors for the 2022-2023 school year.

Enrollment figures show 12,391 students attending Manchester schools as of Aug. 31 -- 5,259 elementary students, 3,063 middle schools students and 4,069 high school students.

