Students in the state’s largest school district head back to class Tuesday, as Manchester schools open their doors for the 2022-2023 school year.
Enrollment figures show 12,391 students attending Manchester schools as of Aug. 31 -- 5,259 elementary students, 3,063 middle schools students and 4,069 high school students.
The 2022-2023 school year marks the first full session with Superintendent Jenn Gillis at the helm. Gillis was handed the reins last May after former superintendent John Goldhardt resigned in February.
“Although it often feels like we’re moving in separate directions, it’s important to remember that we are one community, and we are moving forward together,” Gillis told teachers and staff at a kickoff event celebrating the start of school. “I am truly excited to be starting my first full year in this role. As we prepare to start the new year, I can’t help but feel hopeful about what we’ve accomplished and where we’re going. There will always be pessimists and grumps, and unfortunately they tend to be pretty loud. That’s why it’s so important that we shout out loudly all of the great things happening in our schools.”
With students returning to schools Tuesday morning, Manchester school officials put out a message on social media on Monday asking people to drive carefully, especially around school buses and crossings.
“Give yourself extra time (and please be patient), as traffic is always heavier during the first week of school,” officials said.
On Monday, Manchester school board members approved the hiring of two current district administrators as principals at Webster Elementary School and Southside Middle School.
Several new principals are in place across the Manchester School District this year.
Kelly Espinola, former principal at Parker-Varney Elementary, is the new principal at Southside. Jenny Lynch, former assistant principal at Green Acres Elementary, is the new principal at Webster.
Espinola replaces Jess Milligan, who left Southside to become principal at Mountain View Middle School in Goffstown.
Lynch replaces Nicole Doherty, who left Webster to serve as the district’s new executive director of teaching and learning. Doherty is replacing Sherri Nichols, who was hired as the next superintendent of schools in Springfield, Vermont.
Christopher MacDonald is the new principal at Parker-Varney Elementary School.
Manchester school board members recently approved raising the minimum wage for all full-time hourly employees to $15 beginning with the start of Fiscal Year 2024 on July 1, 2023, with proportional increases based on employees’ labor classifications.
The changes impact workers in three groups: paraprofessionals, food services and 21st Century Program staff.
In all, the proposed changes will raise the wages of 372 district employees, with a total fiscal impact of $810,357.
Manchester teachers are heading back to class with a new two-year contract that includes salary increases, one-time retention bonuses and added instructional time during the school year.
The contract increases the teacher hiring rate to $42,435, with all certified teachers starting at step 1 at $41,000 plus a 3.5% hiring bonus for a total annual wage of $42,435. In the second year the base salary increases to $43,495, including the 3.5% hiring bonus.
The agreement also contains changes in health insurance benefits expected to result in $540,000 in district-wide savings.
The estimated cost to the school district is pegged at $4,463,345 in school year 2023 and $4,273,970 in school year 2024, for a total cost of $8,737,315 over the two-year term of the deal.
Language in the contract extends the student instructional day by 10 minutes, a change equal to approximately 4 1/2 extra school days of instruction over the course of an entire school year.
School start times for the new school year have changed slightly as a result.
Elementary school arrival times are now 8:20 a.m., with instructional time beginning at 8:25 a.m. and dismissal at 2:50 p.m. Middle school arrival time is 7:25 a.m. and dismissal is at 2:20 p.m.
Arrival and class start times at West, Central and Memorial high schools are listed as 7:38 a.m., with dismissal at 2:55 p.m. Classes at Manchester School of Technology start at 7:45 a.m., and students are dismissed at 2:21 p.m.
Times for all school levels are available at https://bit.ly/MSDschooltimes. School bus schedules can be found at https://transportation.mansd.org/. Once there, select a school from the left navigation menu to bring up the bus schedules for that school.