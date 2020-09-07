Manchester students and educators are gearing up for a school year like no other.
When classes start Wednesday, students in the Queen City will begin the school year by logging onto their computers from home rather than walking into classrooms. And while district officials, principals, teachers and school employees have worked through the summer to prepare for the virtual start of school, not everyone is ready for remote teaching or learning.
“Manchester educators are excited for the school year — and overwhelmed, and frustrated, and happy,” said Manchester Education Association (MEA) president Sue Hannan. “Connecting with our students is the most important thing we can do at this time.”
The number of students enrolled in Manchester schools has dropped significantly over the last 11 months. As of Friday, Sept. 4, there were 12,900 students enrolled in city schools — 600 fewer than the 13,557 total students enrolled as of Oct. 1, 2019.
Manchester school district communications director Andrew Toland said schools are still accepting Chromebooks loaned out last year, while also loaning them out to families for this year.
“If families need a Chromebook, they should contact their child’s school,” Toland said in an email. “The goal and intention is to ensure that any child that needs a Chromebook will be able to get one.”
Toland said the district will have more accurate data on how many Chromebooks have been loaned out once classes begin.
In early August, school board members approved plans to have students in pre-K through grade 1 attend in person two days a week for the first quarter, though parents can opt for remote-only.
Grades 2-12 will open the school year remotely, then transition to an optional hybrid model at the end of the first quarter.
School begins Wednesday, with the first day being a remote day for all. Thursday is the first day that students in kindergarten and 1st grade can return to school buildings.
After months of discussions on the district’s reopening plan, Superintendent of Schools John Goldhardt is ready to get the school year started.
“In the spring, it felt as if everyone was trying to get to the finish line,” said Goldhardt in an email. “This summer, it’s been all about getting to the starting line. The starting line is now in sight, and I’m confident we’re ready for the long haul ahead.”
“As students across Manchester return to school, there’s no doubt the 2020-2021 school year will be unique,” said Mayor Joyce Craig in a statement. “And as we head back, our priority is to ensure our students are safe, healthy and are supported. As the mother of a Manchester Central High School student, I understand how students want to go back to the classroom, and parents are concerned about what the year will bring.”
She acknowledged with most students starting this year remotely, “there are a lot of unknowns. But, I want our community to know that our educators are committed to delivering quality education, and the District Administration has worked to ensure our schools are safe. We will continue to monitor data and are hopeful more students can return to the classroom soon. I wish everyone a wonderful first day back.“
The Manchester school board has approved a set of COVID-19 metrics to govern reopening based on a “14-day rolling average of new cases per 100,000.”
If the community has fewer than five new cases per 100,000, it’s considered low-risk, which could favor in-person learning. Ten or more new cases per 100,000 is considered high-risk, making remote learning more appropriate.
More information on the metrics and Manchester’s reopening plan is available at https://www.mansd.org/covid-19-resources/restart-resources.
Goldhardt said district officials will monitor these metrics on a weekly basis. If after three weeks (on or around Sept. 25) the COVID-19 numbers look good in the community, officials will begin phasing additional grades to hybrid learning status starting Oct. 12.
“Our re-start plan focuses rightly on student need, but we have worked hard to ensure that in re-starting school and returning to buildings that we are doing so as safely as possible,” said Goldhardt. “Until there is a safe treatment or vaccine, COVID-19 will be a part of our lives. I cannot say that we will not have students or staff test positive for COVID-19, but I can assure our community that I would not reopen our buildings to anyone if I did not feel it was safe to do so.”
If and when students return to in-person learning, all those over the age of 2 as well as staff will be required to wear masks and stay 6 feet apart inside school buildings.