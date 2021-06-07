Manchester students to be dismissed early Tuesday

Classes will be held at Manchester schools Tuesday a day after classes were canceled because of the heat, but students will be dismissed early.
Temperatures are expected to remain in the 90s Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. A heat advisory is expected to last until 6 p.m. Tuesday.
“Early dismissal allows us to serve lunch to students, but also gets students and staff out of the building before the hottest part of the day,” a post on Facebook reads.
The dismissal schedule is as follows:
Middle schools: Noon
Elementary and high schools: 12:53 p.m.
Manchester School of Technology: 11:40 a.m.
Preschool: Closed