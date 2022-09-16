Jennifer Gillis speaks to school staff
Manchester School District Superintendent Jennifer Gillis speaks to school staff at Memorial High School in Manchester on Sept. 16, 2022. 

 By Josie Albertson-Grove Union Leader Staff

Armed with a strategic plan and backing from city and private-sector leaders, Manchester school Superintendent Jennifer Gillis told teachers and administrators Friday she saw progress in city schools.

Gillis is beginning her first full school year as superintendent as Manchester, and school districts around the country, continue to deal with the impacts of COVID learning loss, staffing shortages and a shrinking student population. Despite those challenges, and the frequent changes in district leadership in recent years, Gillis said she thought Manchester schools are headed in the right direction.

