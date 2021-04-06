Manchester Superintendent of Schools John Goldhardt has asked the New Hampshire Department of Education for a waiver from Gov. Chris Sununu’s mandate to begin full-time in-person learning April 19.
In the waiver request Goldhardt says due to anticipated staffing shortages, the Manchester School District will not have the level of staffing needed to provide five days a week of in-person instruction before May 3.
“We request that during the week of April 19, each hybrid cohort of Manchester School District students be permitted to attend three consecutive days of remote learning, with two days of in-person instruction,” writes Goldhardt.
On March 10, 2021, the Manchester Board of School Committee held a special meeting to approve bringing Manchester students back to school for in-person instruction four days per week starting May 3. Board members voted to allow schools to bring students back immediately for a full four days a week if space permits, which some schools have already done.
Manchester’s plan includes in-person instruction for students on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday with a remote instruction day on Wednesday. Families maintain the option for a fully remote learning model.
Goldhardt said in response to Gov. Sununu’s Emergency Order #89, Manchester schools will provide in-person instruction on Wednesdays as well, and is prepared to provide the option for any Manchester student to return to school five days per week after April school vacation week.
Goldhardt writes that while the majority of district staff have returned to the buildings for in-person instruction, certain employees were provided remote work-from-home accommodations in response to medical documentation stating that they are restricted from entering the school buildings due to a disability until they are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 (i.e. two weeks past their second vaccination dose, or April 24).
“Pursuant to federal law, the district cannot instruct these employees to return to the building for in-person instruction prior to May 3 due to their current disability-related workplace restrictions, as outlined by their medical providers,” writes Goldhardt. “We do not have enough substitutes available to cover for these employees, nor are we able to cover these classes with the teachers in the building due to ongoing staffing strains created by quarantine as a direct result of employee’s exposure to COVID-19 in the community.”
Goldhardt reports the majority of these employees plan to return to in-person instruction the week of May 3, once they are fully vaccinated.
On Monday, April 12, the Manchester School District’s remote learning day will flip from Wednesday to Monday, because school district educators are being vaccinated this Friday and Saturday. The schedule will be as follows:
Monday: All students are in remote learning.
Tuesday and Wednesday: Cohort A will attend in person; Cohort B will be remote.
Thursday and Friday: Cohort B will attend in person; Cohort A will be remote.