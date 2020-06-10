MANCHESTER — For the first time since 2016, city aldermen failed to muster enough support to override the city’s cap on property tax revenue and expenditures, opting instead to use $3.5 million in state education aid to help lower the tax rate.
On Tuesday, aldermen passed a fiscal year 2021 budget that sends $183 million to the school district and $163 million to city departments — including a $2 million increase for Manchester police.
Alderman Kevin Cavanaugh’s motion to apply the $3.5 million in state education aid to the school budget failed on a 7-7 vote. The money will instead be used to reduce the city’s tax rate.
“The big playground bully has come along and stolen the poor kid’s lunch money,” said school board vice chair Leslie Want in an email. “Decisions like this deepen inequities in our city. Let me be clear: This decision hurts our students.”
Prior to the vote, several aldermen warned of the dangers of not allowing city schools to use the money.
“I understand we have a tax cap, but we’re not going to be taxing the people more through this motion,” said Ward 5’s Tony Sapienza. “This is money the state gave us to spend on the schools. If we don’t spend it, the state is going to be asking in the future, ‘Why should we give you money for the schools if you don’t spend it on schools?’”
“We’ve got an uncertain future ahead of us because of COVID,” said Ward 4’s Jim Roy. “We don’t know where the economy is going to go. Here’s what I cannot reconcile in my mind — this $3.5 million is one-time money coming from the state. If we blend this into the school district budget, next year we have to make up the $3.5 million, and then we start at that point for whatever the tax cap is going to be next year. The taxpayers in these difficult times need a break too.”
Voting in support of overriding the expenditure cap were Cavanaugh, Will Stewart, Pat Long, Sapienza, Barry, Normand Gamache, and Dan O’Neil. Opposed were Roy, Elizabeth Moreau, Ross Terrio, Michael Porter, Barbara Shaw, Keith Hirschmann and Joe Kelly Levasseur.
“The people of Manchester should be appalled and angry that their elected officials, while claiming to be watching out for the taxpayer are really looking out for the wealthiest in our city,” said at-large school board member Jim O’Connell in an email. “Make no mistake that the deliberate underfunding of public schools, serving the poorest and most disenfranchised populations, is a hallmark of institutional racism. Shame on us. It is time to clean house and for the people of Manchester to say ‘Enough is Enough’ and vote these political pawns and lightweights out of office.”
Following the vote, Sapienza pointed out the school district is getting $1.29 million less in property tax appropriations next year, while the city gets approximately $2 million more. Sapienza made a motion to add $1.29 million to the school budget above the $183 million amount, but it fell short of the needed 10 votes. In favor were Cavanaugh, Stewart, Long, Sapienza, Barry, Gamache, O’Neil, Shaw and Porter. Opposed were Roy, Moreau, Terrio, Hirschmann and Levasseur.
The $183 million school budget amount passed 12-2, with Barry and Sapienza opposed.
On the city side, the budget — crafted by O’Neil and Long — achieves $1.7 million in savings by leaving unfilled 28 vacancies across city government. Public Works takes the biggest hit, with 15 unfilled positions eliminated, creating $566,944 in savings.
Two vacant positions in the police department would also remain unfilled — an animal control officer position and an administrative assistant.
Hirschmann made a motion to add approximately $153,000 to the city budget to fill the two vacancies in the police department, but several aldermen questioned the fairness of such a move.
“If we approve this, it’s a slap in the face of other departments that have vacancies,” said O’Neil.
O’Neil and Long’s budget increases the police budget by $2 million, and increases the department complement by 10 officers.
The vote on Hirschmann’s motion ended in a 7-7 tie with Roy, Moreau, Terrio, Porter, Shaw, Hirschmann and Levasseur in favor. Mayor Joyce Craig voted no to break the stalemate.
“There are a number of positions that are held vacant right now,” said Craig. “Not because anybody wants to but because we have to ... and one full department that has no employees in it right now — economic development. And we do hope this is for the short term.”
O’Neil and Long’s original budget passed after the mayor cast a yes vote to break another 7-7 tie.
Voting in favor of the budget were Cavanaugh, Stewart, Long, O’Neil, Barry, Shaw, Gamache and Craig. Opposed were Roy, Moreau, Terrio, Porter, Sapienza, Hirschmann and Levasseur.