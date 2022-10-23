Manchester school board members are expected Monday night to approve language for a new ‘Teacher on Assignment’ position, which moves the president of the city teachers union out of the classroom and into the district offices.
The position was included as part of the new two-year contract between the Manchester Education Association and the Manchester School District approved this summer.
The job description for the new ‘Teacher on Assignment’ position — and the fact the teachers union president is, in fact, no longer teaching — seemed to catch at least one school board member by surprise last week when the item was discussed by the Committee on Policy.
“To me it’s bonkers,” said school board member Nicole Leapley. “I cannot, as a teacher, wrap my mind around why I would want the head of my union not in a school, in the district office, unless it was because I wanted that voice at the inception of work, speaking on behalf of teachers. It’s very strange.”
The financial impact of the position on the district is between $41,000 and $82,939 (salary scale range) to replace the president’s current teaching position.
Amy Allen, Manchester’s Assistant Superintendent for Teaching, Learning, and Leading, said the ‘Teacher on Assignment’ will help with orientation days, take part in professional development with the executive director of teaching and learning, and help in the area of certification.
Current MEA President Sue Hannan has been working in the district office as a ‘Teacher on Assignment’ since the start of the 2022-2023 school year. She said union members were aware of this change in the new contract.
“When the negotiations team went through all of the changes after the tentative agreement, this was covered in every session,” wrote Hannan in an email. “It has been referenced in updates I send to members, and was also told to new educators during orientation.”
“I’m sure many have their own opinions about it, but they were all informed.”
Article 15 of the new contract, titled ‘Temporary Leaves of Absence,’ states in part: “In addition, the MEA President shall be reassigned to the District offices and shall work on educator certification/recertification, professional development, and such other responsibilities reasonably directed by the Superintendent. This provision shall only apply to the extent the then President possesses the skills and temperament for such an alternative assignment.”
Allen said in prior years the union president would teach three classes and then be dismissed early to do “union business.”
“She works for the district in the morning and in the afternoon she is relieved and does her union duty,” said Allen. “Under this new contract that was negotiated, she’s not in the school teaching classes,” said Allen.
Hannan said she finds being in the administrative offices “beneficial on both ends of the spectrum.”
“First, it allows me to have time during the day if I am needed for union business,” Hannan wrote in an email. Being restricted to the last 90 minutes of the day was difficult if a member needed me in the morning. Second, it allows me to connect with educators in a different way, and they are so appreciative that someone from the District Office is hearing what they have to say about professional learning, or connecting with them to complete their credentials.”
Hannan, who taught at Hillside Middle School, said she misses teaching and the students.
“I miss the fun, the A-ha! moments, the spirit of the students and the discovery,” said Hannan. “I don’t miss duties and meetings. I have gained a unique perspective through this assignment. Finding great professional learning, guiding new educators to help them get licensed, participating in the Wellness Committee, and working with my direct supervisors has been enjoyable.”
Monday’s meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.
