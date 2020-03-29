MANCHESTER — City teachers have voted to accept a new proposed contract between the Manchester School District and the Manchester Education Association, officials announced over the weekend.
The most recent agreement with the more than 1,100 members of the Manchester Education Association (MEA) expired on June 30, 2018.
MEA President Sue Hannan said city teachers voted to accept the proposed contract — the details of which have yet to be released to the public — by a vote of 555 to 82.
“The 1,100 educators that Manchester Education Association represents in contract negotiations are well deserving of the contract language changes and the compensation package,” said Hannan. “They are working tirelessly to ensure all students are still well educated and that contact is established with each one. Educators in Manchester have become a national example for emergency remote learning.”
The agreement will now be sent to the Manchester Board of School Committee, to vote on the deal. Details of the new agreement will not be released until the agreement is ratified.
Representing the MEA at the table during the most recent negotiation sessions were Hannan; union vice president Maxine Mosley; and Megann Walsh, UniServ Director for NEA-NH. Representing the school district were Superintendent John Goldhardt and attorney Matt Upton of Drummond Woodsum.
“The negotiations sessions held with Dr. Goldhardt and Attorney Upton were hard work but always positive and respectful,” said Hannan. “Significant progress was made at each meeting.
“We are looking forward to the support of the Board of School Committee and the Board of Mayor and Aldermen as they consider this successor collective bargaining agreement.”
“I was pleased with the positive response in the ratification vote by MEA members,” said Goldhardt. “Working with attorney Upton and MEA leadership during the negotiation process has been both productive and respectful. I look forward to approvals from the Board of School Committee and Board of Mayor and Aldermen. Having a contract in place will improve both morale and productivity.”
“I am very pleased to hear the teachers have ratified the proposed contract with such an overwhelming majority and I look forward to the board’s vote on it in the very near future,” said Leslie Want, vice chairman of the school board. “Our staff is extremely dedicated and hardworking, which was even more evident as they work diligently to implement this new remote learning model with grace and the utmost care and concern for their students.”
Hannan said the union’s more than 1,000 members voted on the contract remotely, adhering to regulations prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people due to COVID-19 concerns.
“The MEA bylaws state that we have a general membership meeting to: allow for clarification of the proposed changes, allow for questions and answers, and allow for debate,” said Hannan. “The Executive Board determined that we could manage this through Zoom. We recorded the clarification piece so all members could see that. We then held four Zoom meetings for members to ask questions and to express their opinions. We recorded and shared all these meetings with all members. Many members emailed or texted us as well and we answered all questions, and debated online.”
Hannan thanked George Strout, NEA-NH’s communication coordinator, for hosting all of the Zoom meetings and coordinating the online balloting.