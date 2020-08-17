A Manchester teen has been chosen as the New Hampshire finalist in the national “Doodle for Google” contest.
Sophia Biondolillo, 14, of Manchester, could soon have her art on the Google homepage for the world to see. Biondolillo is a student at Virtual Learning Academy Charter School in Exeter.
Google announced Monday the 54 state and territory winners in its 12th annual Doodle for Google competition, a contest open to K-12 students across the United States to design a Google Doodle inspired by the theme “I show kindness by ...”
Biondolillo is one of the 54 state and territory winners across the country. Her doodle in the Grades 8-9 category was selected from thousands of entries received this year.
“I’m very grateful to have this opportunity to represent the school that has changed my life in such a positive and exciting way,” said Biondilillo in a statement.
In response to the question “I show kindness by …” Sophia described her doodle as follows:
“I drew a string of paper dolls to show that I am kind by being inclusive and accepting people no matter what their identity may be. Even though each doll has a different appearance, they’re all cut from the same paper, and in that way, they’re all the same.”
Biondolillo hopes to become a children’s book illustrator.
“Congrats to Manchester resident Sophia Biondolillo, for being selected as the NH finalist in the Doodle for Google art competition — we’re all rooting for you!” tweeted Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig on Monday upon hearing the news.
In the next stage of the contest, Google will invite the public to vote for their favorite doodle from the 54 state and territory winners, in order to help determine which students will go on to become one of five national finalists.
Voting will be open from Aug. 17-21 on the Doodle for Google website, doodle4google.com.
Google will announce the five national finalists in August, one of which will go on to become the national winner and have their Doodle featured on the Google homepage for a day.
Finalists will each win a $5,000 college scholarship, Google hardware and custom swag.
The national winner will take home a $30,000 college scholarship and his or her school will receive a $50,000 tech package towards the establishment or improvement of a computer lab or technology program.