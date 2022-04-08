MANCHESTER — Selected among five outstanding youth, Riley McNamara has been named the Youth of the Year by the Boys & Girls Club of Manchester.
The Youth of the Year title is a prestigious honor bestowed upon an exemplary young person in recognition of leadership, service, academic excellence, and dedication to living a healthy lifestyle.
Now in its 75th year, the Youth of the Year program honors our nation’s most awe-inspiring young people on their path to great futures. McNamara will now go on to vie for the New Hampshire Youth of the Year title and a $2,500 college scholarship from Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
“It has been a delight to watch Riley grow and mature over the years. She has become this amazing young person who embraces life and absolutely shines,” said Diane Fitzpatrick, chief executive officer of the Boys & Girls Club of Manchester.
McNamara is a high school senior at Manchester High School West. She has been a member of the Boys & Girls Club of Manchester for nine years. McNamara also works at the Boys & Girls Club of Manchester, where she has held roles such as group leader, area supervisor and camp counselor. McNamara was described as an employee who is always willing to exceed her duties while at work and do them exceptionally.
After graduation, McNamara is committed to attending Central Maine Community College, where she plans to study education and play softball. McNamara has been involved in community and school sports for several years and looks forward to continuing her athletics journey throughout her college career.
If McNamara is named the New Hampshire Youth of the Year, she will vie for the title of Northeast Regional Youth of the Year and could receive an additional $20,000 college scholarship. Five regional finalists and the National Military Youth of the Year will advance to the National Youth of the Year event in Los Angeles in October 2022 to vie for the title of Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s National Youth of the Year. The National Youth of the Year will receive an additional scholarship of $50,000 and a brand-new Toyota Corolla.