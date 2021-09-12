Manchester to celebrate students, teachers and staff at festival By Paul Feely New Hampshire Union Leader Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Sep 12, 2021 Sep 12, 2021 Updated 38 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Local officials are inviting all to attend Manchester’s first-ever festival for the city’s public schools and community next weekend.The event, dubbed “CelebratED MHT!” and presented by USI Insurance Services, is slated for Saturday, Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Veterans’ Memorial Park in Manchester.“It’s time to welcome back our students, families, teachers, and staff — and to launch a new school year filled with joy and promise,” school officials said in a release promoting the event.“It’s time to have fun — to bring our community together for a day of unity and celebration.”The city-wide festival is free and scheduled to include live performances by the Akwaabe Ensemble, Groupon Barrio Show, Manchester high school marching bands, Martin Toe and more.The event will also include free food for kids and families, additional food for purchase, free books for all Manchester School District students, and book readings by City Year throughout the day.Visits by comic book characters and Fungo, the Fisher Cats’ mascot, are expected, with Fungo giving away 1,000 free tickets to the Sept. 18 home game.Activities for kids throughout the day include the Manchester Fire Department fire muster, sidewalk chalk drawing contest, games, dance lessons and more.Free trolley transportation will be available to and from the event, with hourly pick-up and drop-off between 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on the following routes:-Starting at Gossler Park Elementary School, to West High School at the corner of McGregor and Hecker Street, to Veterans’ Memorial Park;-Starting at the corner of Karatzas Avenue and Easter Avenue, to Beech Street Elementary School, to Veterans’ Memorial Park.Go to ManchesterProud.org/Celebrated for additional information. 