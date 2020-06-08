MANCHESTER - Graduation ceremonies honoring members of the Class of 2020 from all of Manchester's public high schools will be held later this month at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium, home of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.
School officials made the long-awaited announcement during a school board meeting Monday night.
The ceremonies are tentatively scheduled over two days. Graduations for Memorial High School and Manchester School of Technology would be held on Saturday, June 20, while graduations for Central and West would be held on Saturday, June 27. A rain date of June 28 has also been scheduled.
“After much careful consideration and in consultation with the city Health Department, we’ve chosen Northeast Delta Dental Stadium for our graduations,” Superintendent John Goldhardt said in a statement. “Since we were first forced to close our school buildings to in-person learning, I said that I would make sure our students had an in-person graduation -- they’ve earned that. But we needed to ensure that any such ceremony would be safe for all involved.”
Safety protocols will include mandatory face masks, a strict limit of two guests per graduate, and temperature checks before admission.
All attendees must sign a waiver attesting that they have not tested positive for COVID-19 and have not been in contact with anyone who has within two weeks.
“While we have some details to work out, we feel that this plan balances safety concerns with getting our seniors the moment they’d been planning for all these years,” said Goldhardt. “I’d like to thank the city health department and the Emergency Operations Center for their guidance and support in this process, and I’d like to thank our seniors and families for their patience.”
Goldhardt said district families will receive additional details in the coming days.
Bow High School is scheduled to hold its graduation ceremony at the stadium this weekend.
School districts across the state are finding creative ways to honor graduating seniors this year, formulating plans that celebrate students with pomp and circumstance while adhering to social distancing guidelines.
Kennett High School in Conway will hold its graduation ceremony at nearby Cranmore Mountain Resort on Saturday, June 13. During the ceremony, 174 seniors and their guests will be invited to ride the ski lift to the top of the mountain to receive their diplomas, with an empty chair between each group to maintain social distancing.
The 185 graduating seniors at Merrimack Valley High School will cross the finish line at New Hampshire Motor Speedway to collect their diplomas this Saturday.
The students will parade by car from the school to the racetrack, where they will park and listen to a ceremony over the public address system.
Following the speeches, cars will be directed down the front stretch and across the finish line. Families and guests will be limited to one vehicle per graduate.