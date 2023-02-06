A high-ranking Manchester school official has been named one of two finalists for the job of superintendent of the Lebanon School District, officials said in a news release.
Manchester School District Assistant Superintendent Amy Allen is a finalist for the position, along with Brian Campbell, assistant superintendent of SAU 29, which includes Keene and six other school districts.
Officials in Lebanon say they hope to announce a new superintendent prior to the first week in March. The new superintendent will take the reins from outgoing Superintendent Joanne Roberts, who is leaving at the end of the school year after eight years at the helm.
Lebanon officials say the district’s selection process was facilitated by The Bryan Group Resources, a consulting firm specializing in research-based hiring practices.
The selection committee consisted of Lebanon School District staff, school board members, a student representative and a community member representative. Input was also gathered through an electronic survey of staff and community members so that the position advertisement and interview questions would reflect “professional and personal qualities embodying the character of the Lebanon School District,” officials said in a news release.
The school district has scheduled two days this week for candidate visits -- Campbell on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and Allen on Thursday, Feb. 9. Each candidate will visit the district each day, speaking with staff and students in each school, followed by sessions with community members at Lebanon Middle School. Each tour will culminate with a final interview with the board, officials said.
Allen was promoted to assistant superintendent in Oct. 2017. She was assistant principal of student services at Hillside Middle School before being named principal at Parker-Varney Elementary School in 2013.
During her time at Parker-Varney, Allen focused on raising achievement for all students, closing the achievement gap, preparing students for college and careers, and providing support for her faculty and staff to accomplish those goals.
Parker-Varney received the 2015 Elementary School of Excellence EDie Award from the New Hampshire Excellence in Education committee. In announcing the selection, members of the EDies Elementary School Selection Team wrote they chose the school “due to its strong focus on creating a student-centered learning community,” referring to it as “a hidden gem” in the Queen City.
The Lebanon School District has 1,596 students in grades PK, K-12, with two elementary schools, a new middle school and Lebanon High School, according to information available online.
The total budget for Lebanon School District is approximately $32.5 million, with a per pupil expenditure of $25,194.95.
By comparison, the Manchester School District has 22 schools, approximately 12,400 students, with an approximate $187 million budget and per pupil expenses of $15,043.73.
