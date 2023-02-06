A high-ranking Manchester school official has been named one of two finalists for the job of superintendent of the Lebanon School District, officials said in a news release.

Manchester School District Assistant Superintendent Amy Allen is a finalist for the position, along with Brian Campbell, assistant superintendent of SAU 29, which includes Keene and six other school districts.

