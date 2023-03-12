City school board members are expected to hear an update Monday from the Massachusetts firm chosen to help with the Manchester School District’s long-term facilities planning, including scope of work and associated costs.
Board members voted 8-5 last month to give the project to Symmes, Maini and McKee Associates (SMMA), which has offices in Cambridge, Mass., and Providence, Rhode Island.
In November, Manchester school officials released a “request for qualifications,” an additional step in the procurement process to ensure that potential bidders are qualified. The district received three submissions, and the Finance and Facilities Committee invited those firms to submit responses to the request for proposals.
Lorraine Finnegan, project manager for SMMA, has submitted a new scope of work for discussion at Monday’’s school board meeting (6:30 p.m., City Hall) that divides the work into two phases -- at a lower cost than previously expected.
Phase 1 includes planning for a new high school, and work at Hillside and McLaughlin Middle Schools and the Henry Wilson Elementary School. Phase 2 includes planning for all remaining 17 schools.
SMMA plans to have a deliverable plan ready to present to the district by June 2023, Finnigan writes.
The fiscal impact for Phase I is $630,000, and will be funded from general fund line item balances.
In its initial proposal, SMMA estimated the work would cost $1,950,000. In this latest memo, Finnigan estimates the price tag to be closer to $1,610,000, broken out as follows:
Total Phase 1 costs - $630,000; Total Phase 2 costs $980,000.
Total cost $1,610,000.
School board members will be asked to approve $630,000 for Phase I of the Long Term Facilities project at Monday’s meeting.
In August, Superintendent Jenn Gillis received approval for her “3-4-12 model” — which calls three high schools, four middle schools and 12 elementary schools.
Manchester currently has four high schools, four middle schools and 13 elementary schools.
Gillis’s presentation did not include recommendations for any specific school closures.
School officials say the proposed “3-4-12” model is supported by information gathered through previous studies, including a 2018 Long-Range Facilities Plan, 2021 Capacity/Utilization Review and 2021 Davis Demographics Study.
