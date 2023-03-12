City school board members are expected to hear an update Monday from the Massachusetts firm chosen to help with the Manchester School District’s long-term facilities planning, including scope of work and associated costs.

Board members voted 8-5 last month to give the project to Symmes, Maini and McKee Associates (SMMA), which has offices in Cambridge, Mass., and Providence, Rhode Island.

Sunday, March 12, 2023
Saturday, March 11, 2023
Friday, March 10, 2023