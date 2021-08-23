The language for a summary of the city charter amendments submitted to the state to appear on November municipal ballots reads as follows:
“Shall the City of Manchester approve amendment to the City of Manchester Charter summarized below:
“1. The Charter is amended throughout so that the ‘School Committee’ is referred to as the ‘School Board,’ a ‘School Committeeman’ is referred to as a ‘School Board Member,’ consistent with the State law.
“2. The School Board shall elect from among its members a chairman to serve for a term of two years. In the event of a vacancy, the School Board shall appoint a replacement to serve for the remainder of the term.
“3. The School Board shall have fiscal autonomy and be responsible for overseeing the administration of the School District’s budget. It shall have the authority to borrow money on behalf of the School District. The School Board shall be subject to the existing limitation on budget increase but shall have the authority to override that limitation with two-thirds super-majority of its membership.
“4. Various provisions of the Charter are amended to provide that the School Board shall comply with the laws of the State of New Hampshire for the adoption and accounting of its annual budget and its capital budget and for the issuance of a debt instrument; to authorize the School Board to appoint an independent auditor, a clerk, and a treasurer.
“5. Effective Date: Upon Passage
“If you favor this proposal, vote YES; if you do not favor it, vote NO.”
