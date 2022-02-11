Superintendent John Goldhardt is out as Manchester’s head of schools.
In a statement sent to aldermen Friday shortly after noon, the Board of School Committee announced that Goldhardt tendered his resignation with the Manchester School District.
“Dr. Goldhardt will step down as superintendent with the Manchester School District, effective today, Friday, Feb. 11 at 5 p.m. but will remain an employee of the District until June 30, 2022. During this transition period, Dr. Goldhardt’s duties and responsibilities will be curtailed. This announcement comes following an amicable transitional employment agreement with all parties involved.”
The board is expected to vote on an interim superintendent on Monday, and on a committee of board members to search for a permanent leader.
According to a separation agreement obtained through a Right-to-Know request, Goldhardt will be paid through April 15, while he completes a transition memo to guide the interim district leader and attends a national conference for superintendents, for which his travel was already booked. After that, Goldhardt will not receive regular paychecks, but will get a month’s pay as severance, and will be paid out any unused vacation days.
Goldhardt is one of two finalists for superintendent of the Carson City School District in Nevada, competing for the job with an administrator who already works in the district.
Goldhardt said COVID-19 and the birth of his first grandchild made him want to be closer to his family in the west.
Carson City, the capital of Nevada, has approximately 7,600 students in 10 schools — six elementary schools, two middle schools, one alternative high school and one comprehensive high school. Manchester has 12,700 students in 21 schools — 13 elementary schools, four middle schools and four high schools.
Goldhardt told Carson City trustees he doesn’t feel that taking job would be a step back.
“Some tell me that it’s a step down to go from a larger district to a smaller district, but I see it as a step up,” Goldhardt said. “I’m looking for someplace some people would call ‘small’ so I can focus on what matters most — students and community engagement. Those matter to me a lot.”
In 2018, Carson City’s highest-paid employee was current school superintendent Richard Stokes, with an annual salary of $162,500. In 2020, Goldhardt received an annual salary of $171,725 in Manchester.
“I want to thank Dr. Goldhardt for his service to the City of Manchester,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “The past few years have been challenging. I understand Dr. Goldhardt’s desire to move closer to his family and wish him the best moving forward.”
Goldhardt was hired as superintendent of New Hampshire’s largest school district in July 2019, replacing Bolgen Vargas. He came to the Queen City after serving as assistant superintendent of schools in Salt Lake City, Utah, for two years.
Before his hiring in Manchester, Goldhardt said during a candidates forum, “I am committed to spending an absolute minimum of five years as superintendent, but would actually prefer 10 years.”