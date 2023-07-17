Christopher Clauss, a Chesterfield resident and science teacher from Marlborough School, has been selected to sail aboard Ocean Exploration Trust’s Exploration Vessel (E/V) Nautilus as a 2023 Lead Science Communication Fellow.
Clauss will join the team aboard E/V Nautilus for two weeks this month, July 19-28, filling gaps in seabed mapping within and beyond the U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone.
Clauss joins the 2023 Nautilus Exploration Program expedition as an expedition communicator bringing the excitement of exploration to learners around the world.
Ocean Exploration Trust (OET), a nonprofit founded by Dr. Robert Ballard operates with a mission to explore the ocean, seeking out new discoveries while pushing the boundaries of STEAM education and technological innovation. Over 80% of the global ocean remains unmapped in detail, while 90% remains unexplored, and the work of this expedition will support priorities of the Seabed 2030 initiative and the US National Strategy for Mapping, Exploration and Characterization.
Beginning in Sidney, British Columbia, and ending in Honolulu, Hawaii, the team will use the deep-water mapping capabilities of E/V Nautilus to map previously uncharted areas of the seafloor.
The expedition will also include a mapping calibration exercise in collaboration with NOAA Ocean Exploration near the Hawaiian Islands to allow data comparisons among different oceanographic vessels.
Clauss is one of 16 Fellows selected nationally this year hailing from schools, science centers, and non-profit organizations across 11 US states and territories.
Fellows join the team on different sea-going expeditions from May to December, exploring the Eastern Pacific near British Columbia and the Central Pacific Ocean near the Hawaiian Islands, in the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument and in Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument.
“This will be my second expedition on the E/V Nautilus,” said Clauss, a former teacher of the Deaf who spent four weeks last year aboard the vessel exploring seamounts in the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument. “I’m excited to have the opportunity to bring the thrill of deep ocean exploration to a wider audience and to be able to conduct live ship-to-shore interactions with schools, camps and community groups in both English and American Sign Language.”
Marlborough School is a public school in Marlborough, in SAU #29, serving students in grades pre-K to 8. Clauss will begin his eighth year at the school this fall, teaching science to students in grades 6-8.
Clauss said teachers who are passionate about science are drawn to opportunities to ignite those same sparks in students.
“Nothing gives me more joy than the ‘aha!’ moment when students learn a concept that they didn't understand before or knew nothing about, and suddenly it changes the way they think about the world in which they live,” said Clauss. "Even though the students I teach live hours from the coast they learn to see their direct connection with the ocean, from the runoff in the parking lot to the stream that flows through campus, all the way to the river, the sound, and the global ocean. By giving students in our small town real-world problems and having them do analysis or find solutions they quickly learn to see themselves as a piece of the ecosystem in which they live and the global community.”
The public can engage with Clauss and the crew of the E/V Nautilus via Nautilus Live, a 24-hour live-streaming web portal bringing expeditions from the field to explorers on shore via telepresence technology at NautilusLive.org and via social media.
Clauss will participate in daily live audio commentary and question-and-answer sessions through the Nautilus Live website from sea. Ashore, he will also engage in various community outreach events and activities throughout the team to engage students and families in learning about the ocean.
“Science Communication Fellows bring expertise as educators and storytellers to work alongside scientists and engineers and make discoveries about the planet. We are proud to elevate these role models for learners, with a particular focus on reaching communities who have been historically marginalized from STEAM and maritime fields”, said Megan Cook, OET’s Director of Education and Outreach.
Fellows bring ocean exploration back to their home communities by incorporating their experience into classroom lesson plans, community presentation events, and informal educational opportunities.
“One of the major goals of our Nautilus Exploration Program is to motivate the next generation of explorers in STEAM fields,” said Allison Fundis, OET’s Chief Operating Officer, “we are very excited to provide educators and students with the direct experience in ocean exploration while allowing them the opportunity to share that experience with their peers around the world.”
OET promotes science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics (STEAM) education around the world using the excitement of exploration and innovation to inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers.