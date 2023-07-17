Christopher Clauss

Christopher Clauss, a Chesterfield resident and science teacher from Marlborough School, has been selected to sail aboard Ocean Exploration Trust’s Exploration Vessel (E/V) Nautilus as a 2023 Lead Science Communication Fellow.

Clauss will join the team aboard E/V Nautilus for two weeks this month, July 19-28, filling gaps in seabed mapping within and beyond the U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone.

