Starting fall 2024, many undergraduates from outside Maryland will have the opportunity to pay in-state tuition cost at Coppin State University instead of steeper out-of-state price.

“At a time where more individuals and families are questioning the value and cost of higher education, our goal is to reduce barriers and increase access to the quality education Coppin State University provides, at an affordable price,” said Anthony L. Jenkins, president of Coppin State University, in a Wednesday news release.

Saturday, August 26, 2023
Friday, August 25, 2023
Thursday, August 24, 2023