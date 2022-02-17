MILFORD — Two men were arrested at the Milford School District deliberative session last week over a face mask dispute.
Daniel Catharine, 42, and Alen Arbutina, 43, both of Milford, were arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest/dentition around 6:17 p.m. at Milford High School Feb. 10, according to the Milford police log.
Milford Town Moderator Pete Basiliere said the men were sitting in the front row of the section of the gymnasium designated as seating for those wearing face masks.
Although masks are not required in the Milford High School building, Basiliere said that as town moderator he is required by law to oversee the meeting and that he recognized that there are voters who either prefer to wear a mask or must because of a medical condition and those that prefer not to.
“Even though masks were not required I realized that there were voters in town who would not feel comfortable sitting next to someone unmasked for two and a half hours,” he said.
So he created the rule that there be a section for each group to accommodate both.
“The same as I did the previous Saturday at the town’s deliberative session,” he said. “There was a section where masks were required and a section where masks were not required.”
Trouble arose when a group of four people walked into the meeting and sat in the front row of the masked section, but were not wearing masks.
Basiliere said he went over to the group and told them they either needed to move to the other section or put on a mask. The only woman in the group immediately got up and left the meeting, he said. The three men stayed but did not put on masks. Basiliere said he went over to the group two more times, for a total of three times, and repeated his message.
“The police were already in the building, they had arranged for a detail to be present,” he said. “When after my third attempt to have them either put a mask on or move to another section failed I asked the police to come over and ask them to leave for being disorderly.”
The men left with police at that point, Basiliere said.
He added that oddly enough when the group first arrived they were part of a unanimous vote to adopt Basiliere’s rules of order for the meeting. Basiliere has been town moderator for the past 14 years and at the beginning of each meeting he has voters vote to accept his rules of order. If the group had made a motion against his rules of order they could have perhaps changed them for that meeting, he said.
