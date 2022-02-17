Concord's school board could lift the district's mask requirement next month and move to a mask-optional policy if COVID-19 rates keep dropping.
A school board committee recommended during a Wednesday meeting that Concord switch to a mask-optional policy on March 14, according to a message to school families from Concord Superintendent Kathleen Murphy. The full board has to vote on the mask policy during its March 7 meeting.
The committee recommended tying mask-wearing to infection rates in Concord schools, and the district would continue group-testing and drive-up rapid testing.
The Concord board committee recommended a mask-optional policy only if less than 3% of a school population was COVID-positive. Under the proposal, if more than 3% of students and staff test positive, the school will move to a mask-required policy for 10 days
Murphy said other mitigation measures, including the increased outside airflow, emphasis on handwashing and 3-foot distancing when possible.
Students and staff who test positive would still have to stay home and isolate for 10 days, following state and federal guidelines, and returning students and staff would be required to wear masks for another five days.
