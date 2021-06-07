The Manchester School District has changed its rules for masks.
Effective immediately, masks are only required when moving about the building, according to a Facebook post from the district.
“Masks are not required for staff or students while in classrooms,” the note reads. “Anyone who chooses can still wear a mask at all times.”
The decision — which was approved by the school committee — was made in consultation with the city’s Health Department, which considered decreases in community transition of COVID-19.
“Physical distancing and other layered mitigations remain in place in all school buildings,” the note reads.