Kimberly Allan started putting down her name to speak during public comment sections of Hudson school board meetings last year. With a fifth-grader in local schools, she said she was worried about bullying — and face mask rules.
She was passionate, she said — maybe even a little boisterous. Her passion drew attention, and other parents started saying she should run for school board.
In New Boston, COVID issues drew Belynda Cianci to board meetings for the first time, too. Cianci, who has medically fragile children, saw that universal mask-wearing was not going to be universally popular, so she pitched masked classes as a compromise. People started telling her to run for school board, too.
The mask debates are over, but this year’s school board races show passions are still running high, as newly involved candidates and experienced board members vie for seats in Tuesday’s votes.
Arguments about how to keep children safe and keep learning on track through a global pandemic drew people who previously paid little attention to school boards. With the mask issue now neutralized and schools largely back to a pre-pandemic normal, a new crop of school board candidates drawn by COVID debates are bringing new issues to races that usually turn on budgets and test scores — namely, the way schools should balance parent involvement and educator expertise.
Parents and teachers
The roles of parents and schools — blurred during remote learning — are one area of contention in this year’s school board races.
Hudson’s Allan said parents want to be involved — and they want to be listened to. She often hears parents in Hudson say they feel shut out and even disrespected — especially when parents are talking during school board meetings. Allan wants more back-and-forth during meetings — prohibited by policy in many towns — and does not like seeing school board members zone out during public comment sections.
“When you don’t give the speaker your full attention, they don’t feel like they’re being heard,” she said.
On the other side of the debate are candidates who want boards and parents to be able to trust teachers’ experience and training.
“One of the issues that I’m very concerned about is the perception of our public schools, and the politicization and micromanaging of public education,” said Goffstown board member Shane Rozamus, who is also a teacher in Exeter.
New Boston’s Cianci said she also worried that parents’ desire for involvement could translate to a lack of trust in their children’s teachers.
“They are competent and trustworthy,” Cianci said. “We need strong parent-teacher partnerships, but we have hired high-quality teachers, and we need to trust they have been trained to serve classes.”
In Bedford, incumbent school board member John Schneller said he wants to see not only decisions like mask-wearing left to parents, but also instruction on moral, ideological and religious issues left to families.
“I believe that parenting should be done by parents, educating should be done by educators,” said Schneller, who is seeking re-election. “There is often a fine line, but there is sometimes a pronounced line between those two parties.”
What to teach
Debates about curriculum and who should have a say in what students learn and what books they can access in school also are shaping school board races.
A bill under consideration in the Legislature (HB 1671) is another topic of debate in school board races this spring. The bill would only require public schools to teach math, English, science and social studies, making subjects like art and other languages optional. While school boards can’t directly change legislation, the bill has come up in conversations with voters this year, said Cianci and Rozamus.
Candidates say they have not heard voters express much concern about the teaching of “critical race theory” or so-called “divisive concepts” outlawed in schools last year. But some, including Schneller of Bedford, have taken inspiration from national debates about what books are available in school libraries.
After a viral TikTok video of a parent reading passages from “Lawn Boy,” an adult coming-of-age novel aimed at adults, parents and activists around the country have expressed worry that the book depicts a sexualized encounter between children. The author has said the passage has been taken out of context, but Schneller said he did not like that the book was available in Bedford’s high school library.
“I do not think that content is age-appropriate or school-appropriate,” Schneller said.
Local issues
Although hot-button national issues have drawn more attention to school board races this year, Schneller and other candidates say the local budget remains the most important thing a school board deals with. Schools typically account for the largest portion of a community’s property tax rate — which affect everyone, whether they have children in schools or not.
For other candidates, specific local issues feel far more important than abstract debates about the roles of parents and curriculum.
For Pittsfield candidate Sarah Marston Duval, the biggest issue in town is the debate over whether Pittsfield should close its middle-high school, which includes discussions of how to save taxpayer money, how to offer the most options to students and how to help the town retain its identity.
“We need to put some heads together,” Marston Duval said. “Dig deep, and work more with what we have.”