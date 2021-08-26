Although there are no immediate plans to implement a citywide mask mandate, face masks are once again being required at Nashua City Hall and the Nashua Public Library.
Citing an increase in COVID-19 cases, Mayor Jim Donchess said that masks are now required to be worn by all individuals in public areas of city hall, regardless of their vaccination status.
“As of Monday, Aug. 23, Nashua is experiencing a rate of 197.4 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past 14 days and a seven-day total test positivity rate of 6.3 percent,” Donchess said in a statement. “Reinstituting the wearing of masks inside Nashua City Hall is a critical step in keeping everyone safe and getting our city through this public health crisis.”
The new requirement was implemented on Wednesday, and the Nashua Public Library is instituting the same requirement starting on Monday.
According to Bobbie Bagley, the city’s public health director, about 83% of the COVID-19 cases currently being reported involve the delta variant.
She is hopeful that this recent increase in cases -- Nashua is currently at a substantial rate of spread -- is just a temporary “bump” that will decline.
“We are still encouraging individuals to get vaccinated who have not been,” she told the Board of Health recently.
Dr. Stephanie Wolf-Rosenblum, member of the Board of Health, said the “encouragement” of masks in city buildings is simply not enough during this spike in cases.
“I don’t think that is sufficient right now,” she said, explaining that even vaccinated individuals are vulnerable to the delta variant and need to be cautious.
Wolf-Rosenblum said it is clear that there is not enough support or political will to return to a citywide mask mandate.
However, Nashua students will be required to wear face masks in all indoor settings for the start of the upcoming school year on Tuesday. The Board of Education voted recently to mandate masks for all students and staff while inside school buildings and on buses.
“The city of Nashua, in conjunction with its Division of Public Health and Community services and Board of Health, is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People in regards to face mask use,” a release states. “All people, regardless of vaccination status, should wear a face mask in all public indoor settings in areas with substantial transmission.”
Aside from the new city hall requirement, masks are also required in the city’s public health offices, in public areas of all public works buildings and while on city public transit buses.