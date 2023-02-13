Massachusetts is the most educated state in the country, according to a new study by WalletHub.
WalletHub compared all 50 states across 18 metrics that examined key factors of a well-educated population. The factors included educational attainment, school quality and achievement gaps between genders and races.
Massachusetts scored first overall in educational attainment and quality of education.
Read more: Massachusetts ranked as the country’s best state to live in, according to WalletHub study
Additionally, the Bay State had the highest percent of bachelor’s degree holders in the country and the highest percent of graduate or professional degree holders, according to the study.
Massachusetts also had the highest average university quality out of all 50 states.
See WalletHub’s interactive map of state education level ranks below.
Three other New England states placed in the top 10 most educated. Connecticut was No. 3 on the list, Vermont was No. 4 and New Hampshire was eighth.
West Virginia placed 50th, making it the least educated state in the country, according to WalletHub. It had the lowest percent of associate’s degree holders or college-experienced adults and lowest percent of bachelor’s degree holders.
To see a the full study and breakdown of how each state ranked, click here: bit.ly/3K15qZ9.
