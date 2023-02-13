Massachusetts is the most educated state in the country, according to a new study by WalletHub.

WalletHub compared all 50 states across 18 metrics that examined key factors of a well-educated population. The factors included educational attainment, school quality and achievement gaps between genders and races.

