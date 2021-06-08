A former school leader in Massachusetts has been named interim superintendent for the Raymond School District.
The school board this week announced that David DeRuosi Jr. will replace Tina McCoy when she retires from the post at the end of the school year.
DeRuosi, who will take over on July 1, will serve as interim superintendent and help in the search for a permanent replacement.
According to school officials, DeRuosi has approximately 24 years of administrative experience.
His most recent role was superintendent of public schools in Saugus, Mass. He has also served as superintendent in Malden, Mass., and as an assistant superintendent, principal and assistant principal in Revere, Mass.
“I am looking forward to coming to Raymond and joining the great team they have in place. This is a great opportunity not only to help Raymond find the best possible person to serve as their new superintendent, but also to help the district continue to move forward while that search takes place, and I can’t wait to get started,” he said in a press release.
School board chairman Joe Saulnier said he believes DeRuosi will be a “capable and strong leader.”
“We are thrilled to welcome someone with as much experience and knowledge as David to our school system,” he said.