The life-sized stuffed moose, who has been a "goodwill ambassador" for New Hampshire since its creation in 2000, has taken up temporary residence at the state Department of Education office on Hall Street in Concord. Max now welcomes visitors to the agency's lobby and atrium.
Created by the Stuffed Animal House based in Canada and Washington State, Max originally was built to be displayed at the New Hampshire Building at Eastern States Exposition, the Big E.
The moose is under the care of the state Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
"Max has served as a fantastic ambassador for New Hampshire for more than 20 years, encouraging people of all ages to learn more about the state," DNCR Commissioner Sarah L. Stewart said in a news release. "That's why it's so fitting that he'll be spending some time at the Department of Education."
Frank Edelblut, the state's education commissioner, welcomed Max to his new temporary home, calling the moose "a goodwill ambassador" for the state.
"After traveling to trade shows in New York City and Boston, I'm sure Max will find his new digs a welcoming escape from highway rest area visits, trips to state parks and tours of local schools," Edelblut said in the news release.
