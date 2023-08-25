Max the Moose

 Provided by NH Department of Education

Max the Moose is on the moove.

The life-sized stuffed moose, who has been a "goodwill ambassador" for New Hampshire since its creation in 2000, has taken up temporary residence at the state Department of Education office on Hall Street in Concord. Max now welcomes visitors to the agency's lobby and atrium.

