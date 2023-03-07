Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig on Tuesday presented a proposed budget of $390 million for fiscal year 2024 that falls easily below the voter-approved tax cap.
Craig said her proposal includes funding for city schools to improve student achievement and continues efforts to ensure a “safer, healthier and stronger community.”
The budget includes includes $180 million in spending on the city side and $191 million for the school district.
Craig delivered her budget address in the aldermanic chambers at City Hall, in front of an audience of city department heads and interested residents. She said she was "allocating the most I can" to the schools.
Craig’s budget not only operates within the 4.96% tax increase permitted under the tax cap, it comes in at a much lower 3.37%.
The charter-compliant school district budget, proposed by district officials and approved by the Board of School Committee, is $191,759,220, all of which is appropriated in Craig’s budget.
The school plan includes a $5,578,043 increase in property tax revenue, the maximum allowed under the tax cap. But because of a $4,146,951 decrease in other revenues -- primarily a significant decrease in state adequate education aid -- the school district budget is increasing by $1,431,092, Craig said.
The school district budget covers current programming and staff, as well as costs associated with collective bargaining agreements, retirement, a 5% increase in health insurance, a 15% increase in electricity costs, a 26% increase in natural gas and a $15 minimum wage for all district and Aramark custodial employees.
Craig highlighted the $15 minimum wage, saying it is helping the district attract and retain paraprofessionals, as the district offers more professional development opportunities.
Craig said the budget includes starting teacher salaries, under the teachers' contract, that are competitive with surrounding districts. As a result, she said, the number of open teaching positions is the lowest in years.
Craig also highlighted new school safety technology and efforts to move forward with the long-term facilities plan centered around three high schools, four middle schools and 12 elementary schools.
"Communities like Manchester will continue to face significant education funding gaps as long as the state continues to underfund public education and downshift costs to local taxpayers," Craig said. "I encourage the Legislature to pass pending legislation that reinstates state contributions for teacher retirement and increases state adequate education aid.”
The budget projects a $4,504,702 increase in revenues on the city side, based mainly on an increase in car registrations and building permits and -- for the first time in 24 years -- the city’s Meals and Rooms revenue.
“Since 2001, the city’s Meals and Rooms revenue has been dedicated to funding the debt service from the SNHU Arena, as well as reserve accounts required to be filled by the terms of our bonding,” Craig said. “Over the last two years, we’ve made significant contributions to these reserve accounts, so in my budget I’ve allocated $2,000,000 of Meals and Rooms to one-time projects and $2,000,000 to decrease the tax rate.”
City officials are projecting a $2,774,000 surplus, and Craig’s budget allocates $924,667 each to the severance reserve, the rainy day fund and funding a decrease in local property taxes.
In addition, the mayor’s budget includes $12,675,000 of bonding, $5 million of reallocated American Rescue Plan Act funds, as well over $3 million in federal entitlement funding for Community Development Block Grants, HOME and Emergency Solutions Grants.
Craig’s budget allocates $450,000 of ARPA funds to hire crime analysts. These crime analysts to staff a Real Time Crime Center, which will support patrol officers and emergency incidents.
“The crime analysts will also monitor individuals released on bail, into the city, who may pose a threat to our community,” Craig said. “This will not solve all of the issues associated with bail reform, but it will help. We need the legislature to act this session, and Hillsborough County to fund pretrial services and bail supervision like all other counties in the state.”
The mayor’s budget allocates $4.4 million to address 23.4 miles of roads, and $1.2 million to improve city sidewalks.
In 2020, 13% of all residents in Manchester -- 15,380 people -- were over the age of 65. Craig’s budget proposes bringing the Senior Services Department into the Health Department.
Under the new Healthy Aging Branch, the management, staff and general programming at the Cashin Senior Center will remain the same, with ARPA funding used to add a Healthy Aging Specialist to focus on supporting residents aging at home by conducting healthy home visits.
Craig’s budget also allocates $623,000 of Community Development Block Grants and Emergency Solutions Grants funding toward addressing homelessness through organizations like Families in Transition, YWCA New Hampshire, 1269 Cafe, Light of Life Ministries, Helping Hands and Waypoint.
The budget allocates $1,150,000 to address winter emergency shelter needs – $50,000 to 1269 Cafe Winter Warming Station, with the balance set aside to address unmet needs next winter. About $6 million, or 75% of all federal funds allocated in Craig’s budget, are put toward addressing homelessness, housing insecurity and affordable/supportive housing.
A public hearing on the mayor's budget is scheduled for March 21 at 6:30 p.m. in the aldermanic chamber at City Hall.