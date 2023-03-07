Mayor Joyce Craig

MAYOR JOYCE CRAIG

 Thomas Roy/Union Leader

Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig on Tuesday presented a proposed budget of $390 million for fiscal year 2024 that falls easily below the voter-approved tax cap.

Craig said her proposal includes funding for city schools to improve student achievement and continues efforts to ensure a “safer, healthier and stronger community.”

Tuesday, March 07, 2023
Monday, March 06, 2023
Wednesday, March 01, 2023
Tuesday, February 28, 2023