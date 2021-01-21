Mayors and school board chairs from 11 New Hampshire cities sent a joint letter to Gov. Chris Sununu and other state officials Thursday seeking help for communities across the state facing millions in unanticipated costs connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The letter, signed by Manchester Mayor and school board chair Joyce Craig, Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess, and officials in nine other municipalities, says school districts are worried their ability to provide students with adequate public education will be impacted by factors like state retirement system cost increases and expanded access to free and reduced lunch programs.
“An accessible and properly funded public education is critical for the children of New Hampshire, and right now, our schools are communicating significant concerns,” reads the letter. “We hope that the Department of Education, Executive and Legislature takes into account these anticipated revenue shortfalls as they are allocating funding, particularly as it relates to COVID-19 and adequacy funding for the 2021/2022 school year.”
The letter was addressed to Gov. Sununu, state Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut, state Senate President Chuck Morse and state House Speaker Sherman Packard.
Sununu addressed the letter during a press conference Thursday, saying the state will be getting more than $220 million in extra aid for schools from CARES Act and the latest relief package for expenses directly related to COVID-19 and these issues meet the criteria — meaning the funds could be used to cover the costs outlined by city officials.
“One of the challenges cities and towns are having is getting people signed up,” said Sununu. “There is a lot of money, just in New Hampshire, to cover these types of costs; that money should move very smoothly.”
Sununu said he will propose to the Legislature changing the education aid formula so that free and reduced lunch isn’t a metric that has such a determinant for aid amounts.
“Going down the road, what we are going to look at (is) getting out of free and reduced lunch as the only metric in our formula,” said Sununu. “We are also providing a lot of support to cities and towns just to get people signed up. It’s a very legitimate concern on their part but in terms of the funding and the state support, I think we can fill that gap.”
State Sen. Morse (R-Salem) issued a statement responding to the letter, saying among several bills filed this year regarding education funding are ones that specifically address school enrollment and the Free and Reduced Lunch Program.
“The aim of these bills is to assure that our school districts do not lose state funding because of the pandemic,” said Morse. “We will be working with our mayors and school districts as we develop the next state budget.”
The letter focuses on four issues.
The first addresses expanded eligibility and access to free and reduced lunch programs, not just in New Hampshire but across the country.
Municipal leaders report drops in the number of families and students filling out eligibility forms, dropping the number of students districts can seek federal meal program reimbursements for.
Officials say the drop isn’t indicative of a decrease in need, instead remote learning has resulted in “fewer opportunities to communicate with parents” in districts with significant free and reduced meal enrollment like Manchester.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, students in Manchester who were eligible for free lunch made up about 49.5% of total enrollment, and those eligible for reduced lunch accounted for about 7.31%.
As of Oct. 31, 2020, free eligible students were 39.99% of enrollment and reduced eligible were 4.49% of enrollment, which officials claim would result in approximately a $3.6 million funding decrease.
As of Nov. 20, Berlin is bracing for a loss of over $316,000 compared to last year, officials in that community warn.
A second concern cited involves enrollment decreases. Officials say many public schools are seeing large decreases in enrollment due to COVID-19 with parents opting to send kids to private schools or homeschooling “until public schools are able to return to fully in person education safely.”
“Districts across the state are concerned that since adequacy aid is based on the enrollment of the previous year, if enrollment numbers increase to a pre-pandemic level, that they will be left educating a significant number of students for which they did not receive adequacy aid,” reads the letter. “For example, Nashua would see a reduction of $1.6M in adequacy aid in the 2022FY budget if enrollment numbers increase close to pre-pandemic levels for the next school year, as districts are anticipating.”
The letter also outlines concerns involving an increase in state retirement contributions leading to budget shortfalls, and a request for help expanding access to high-speed internet, especially in communities where students lack adequate technology to participate in remote learning.