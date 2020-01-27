MANCHESTER -- Contract talks between the teachers union and Manchester school officials have resumed, the first negotiation sessions the two sides have held since late November.
Representatives from the Manchester Education Association (MEA) and the Manchester School District met on Friday, Jan. 24 to resume contract talks. The most recent agreement with the more than 1,100 members of the MEA expired on June 30, 2018.
Representing the MEA at the table weere union president Sue Hannan, vice president Maxine Mosley, and Megann Walsh, UniServ Director for NEA-NH. Representing the school district at the table were Supt. of Schools John Goldhardt and Atty. Matt Upton of Drummond Woodsum.
According to a source with knowledge of the discussions, both sides agreed to ground rules for the discussions. A source characterized the tone of the two-hour meeting as “positive and productive,” with both sides agreeing on four meeting dates in the next five weeks.
“Both teams are committed and focused on swift resolutions regarding the collective bargaining agreement,” said Hannan in a statement.
“Both sides look forward to continued negotiations,” confirmed Goldhardt in a statement.
Back in September, school board members rejected a request from Mayor Joyce Craig for authorization for Goldhardt to take over negotiations between the teachers union and the district, following months of contract talks without a new deal. The request failed by one vote.