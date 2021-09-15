cruiser at school

Police remained at Memorial High School Wednesday morning.

Manchester Memorial high school and three nearby schools went into "secure campus" mode early Wednesday morning, following reports of a suspicious person in the area.

Southside Middle School, Jewett Elementary School and Manchester School of Technology, as well as Memorial, were all impacted, according to school spokesman Andrew Toland.

Manchester police said the schools took the action about 7:45 a.m. after reports of a suspicious  person in the area.

"That was done due to an over abundance of caution and has since been lifted," spokesman Heather  Hamel said in an email. 

The alert was lifted shortly afterward.

"Secure campus" means all exterior doors are secured and no one is allowed  in or  out of the building. Classes continue inside.

