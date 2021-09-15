Memorial and surrounding schools go in, out of 'secure campus' mode Mark Hayward Mark Hayward Author email Sep 15, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Police remained at Memorial High School Wednesday morning. Mark Hayward/Union Leader Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Manchester Memorial high school and three nearby schools went into "secure campus" mode early Wednesday morning, following reports of a suspicious person in the area.Southside Middle School, Jewett Elementary School and Manchester School of Technology, as well as Memorial, were all impacted, according to school spokesman Andrew Toland.Manchester police said the schools took the action about 7:45 a.m. after reports of a suspicious person in the area."That was done due to an over abundance of caution and has since been lifted," spokesman Heather Hamel said in an email. The alert was lifted shortly afterward."Secure campus" means all exterior doors are secured and no one is allowed in or out of the building. Classes continue inside. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Manchester Mark Hayward Author email Follow Mark Hayward Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Wednesday, September 15, 2021 Student lauded for reporting threat Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email A Dover middle school student is being credited with notifying police about another student “threatening harm to others” -- a second hand-allegation that turned out to be false. Memorial and surrounding schools go in, out of 'secure campus' mode Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Manchester Memorial high school and three nearby schools went into "secure campus" mode early Wednesday morning, following reports of a suspicious person in the area. Tuesday, September 14, 2021 More schools announce COVID-19 surveillance testing for students, staff Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email As school districts try to maneuver the challenges associated with the pandemic, some New Hampshire schools have decided to offer COVID-19 surveillance testing as one mitigation technique. Sunday, September 12, 2021 Manchester to celebrate students, teachers and staff at festival Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Local officials are inviting all to attend Manchester’s first-ever festival for the city’s public schools and community next weekend. Load more {{title}} Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email {{summary}} SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular AG holds firm on Manchester's proposed charter amendments COVID-19 outbreak at Bedford school prompts universal masking Manchester to celebrate students, teachers and staff at festival More schools announce COVID-19 surveillance testing for students, staff Teaching the attacks has moved from current events to history, as most students were born after 2001 Bow Middle School requires masks after COVID-19 cluster COVID-19 cases and clusters during first days of school Exeter, other schools in SAU 16 face legal challenge over mask mandates Manchester among four pilot districts in apprenticeship program No mask mandate in Bedford schools Request News Coverage Quick Reads Ex-office manager gets 18 months in jail for taking $240,000 from Allenstown boys' school Ex-office manager gets 18 months in jail for taking $240,000 from Allenstown boys' school 1 min to read Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email More than 3,000 backpacks with school supplies distributed to area kids More than 3,000 backpacks with school supplies distributed to area kids 1 min to read Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Long Reads AG holds firm on Manchester's proposed charter amendments AG holds firm on Manchester's proposed charter amendments 3 min to read Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Teaching the attacks has moved from current events to history, as most students were born after 2001 Teaching the attacks has moved from current events to history, as most students were born after 2001 4 min to read Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email After 18 months of disruption, back to school won't mean back to normal After 18 months of disruption, back to school won't mean back to normal 4 min to read Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email