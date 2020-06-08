Manchester Memorial High School seniors get to visit their school one last time as students this week.
And how else, but in a drive-up process where face-masked teachers check off names and distribute a goodie bag laden with a cap and gown, a yearbook, a lawn sign and assorted Crusader swag.
The drive-up for the 320 graduating seniors started on Monday and will continue through Wednesday.
It’s the closest the students will get to their school, which has been in effect closed since mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s great to see them. Some you just want to go hug, but you can’t,” said English teacher Tara Michaud, who was distributing the bags.
Students first had to return textbooks. Then they got their prizes.
The students paid $30 for the cap and gowns, which they will keep this year. As of Monday afternoon, a location for a graduation had not been announced. School officials were expected to announce Monday night that all four schools would be holding graduation at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium before the end of the month.
“It’s so sad. I took it for granted when I was here. Now I really miss it,” said Asia Mercier, who drove up with her boyfriend, Ian Anderson, to retrieve their bags. Most of the senior class was born in the shadows of 9/11, and it is graduating during COVID-19, she said.
No senior week. No teary-eyed goodbyes to teachers and classmates. No prom (although plans are underway for a celebration in July).
“I looked forward to everything we were going to do,” said Sarah Stone. She just had to adapt, she said.
“I’m still excited to be graduating.”
She credited her teachers with adapting quickly to online content and Zoom classes. Their support got her through the year, she said.
At times, Principal Arthur Adamakos would visit the curbside distribution.
This is his last year as Memorial principal, a job he has held for 40½ years except for a short stint as assistant superintendent.
“It’s been a difficult year,” Adamakos said. “Let’s face it. We enjoy having the kids around and they enjoy coming to school.”
Instruction ended last week. This week -- which would typically have been finals week -- is completion week. Students can finish any reports, projects or tests that are due before year’s end.
Some teachers have started to come in to clear out their classrooms, Adamakos said. Only eight are allowed in the building at a time, and they must have their temperature taken and sign affidavits that they have been healthy.
Students need to make an appointment to clean out their lockers, but most have already done so, Adamakos said.
While many schools will have to wait months for yearbooks, Memorial students will get theirs before graduation. The publisher has an online page to sign yearbooks of friends.
Yearbook co-advisor Amy Christopher attributed it to an early deadline.
“Our deadline is March, no matter what,” she said. “They got it in on time, so we’re getting it out on time.”