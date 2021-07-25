Malachi Warren has struggled with health and behavioral issues for years. The 13-year-old is looking for a comeback.
His mother, Janetia Gern, who is raising him on Manchester’s West Side, thinks she has found the answer: a free mentorship program founded by a Black business owner who faced some of the same struggles. Gern said Malachi’s behavior has improved since he began The Comeback Kids Mentorship Program two weeks ago.
“He is thinking now,” Gern said. “Before he was more impulsive.”
Cordan James Haveron said he founded The Comeback Kids in February to help improve the socio-emotional wellbeing of kids in New Hampshire.
The mental health program involves three parts: mentorship, community outreach and teaching a motivational curriculum called WhyTry.
“Comeback kids come back stronger,” Haveron said during an interview at his office in downtown Manchester. “It’s all about healing yourself and then turning back to help others.”
Haveron is currently teaching a 10-week course to 21 youths each Friday over Zoom and is hoping to get nonprofit status for The Comeback Kids.
Christian Moore, who founded the Utah-based educational consulting company in 1999, said WhyTry is being taught in all 50 states, from afterschool programs to Boys & Girls Clubs.
“I think what Cordan is doing is really relevant for families right now,” Moore said. “Coming out of COVID, a lot of families have struggled.”
Malachi said he has enjoyed interacting with Haveron over the past two weeks.
“He is very nice and calm,” Malachi said while playing Minecraft, a popular video game.
Haveron said he was inspired to create Comeback Kids by his childhood experiences.
Born in Los Angeles, his mother struggled with a cocaine addiction. He went from the foster care system to being adopted by a White Mormon family from Utah at the age of 3. After having some behavioral issues growing up, Haveron was estranged from his adopted family at 12 years old, and went back to a foster home.
Gern said Haveron’s experiences make him a good fit for leading the program.
“It’s easier to relate to someone who has already gone through something like that,” she said.
Haveron said he had years of unsuccessful therapy before he found WhyTry.
Haveron served in the Army as a Cavalry Scout in Iraq. He moved to New Hampshire in 2011, and worked as a general manager at U-Haul and production manager at BAE Systems while attending Southern New Hampshire University. Last December, Haveron started thinking about WhyTry again.
“I was thinking of the steps that helped me get to where I am,” he said.
Since then, Haveron has left corporate America to become a certified instructor for WhyTry and to bring the program to New Hampshire.
Visual learning
“It’s 10 visual metaphors that teach you different lessons,” Haveron said of WhyTry. “It’s the lessons that most people don’t learn. It talks about the consequences of our actions.”
Each lesson starts with a mental check-in, he said.
Next, there is an icebreaker question based on the topic. Then the group watches a video relating to the topic, stopping along the way to answer questions.
For every lesson, there is a colorful visual to accompany the presentation.
“We learn 80% visually,” he said.
Haveron said parents need to be involved for the program to be successful.
“You have to take care of the whole family,” he said.
“It’s not just about kids anymore. It’s about making sure the home is safe. We encourage parents to be as involved as possible.”
While WhyTry is the core program, Haveron said Comeback Kids also aims to bring weekly mentorship, and workshops about mental health.
He said he wants to use Comeback Kids to bring unity and accessibility of mental health care to Manchester.
“There is a lack of funding and resources for mental health in New Hampshire,” Haveron said.
The Comeback Kids is currently funded by Haveron and longtime military friends, Sarah Zurline and James McTiernan, who both work for the program. McTiernan and Haveron co-run Vetrun Movers to help fund the program, Haveron said.
Haveron has set up a GoFundMe account (https://gofund.me/5e8b90d7) to raise money for the program.
He is also looking for school counselors and psychologists to join the program, which currently has three mentors.
McTiernan said he encourages those who are interested to get involved.
“We need help in different categories to get boots on the ground,” McTiernan said.
Gern said she is excited for the future of the program and how Malachi can take part in it.
“I believe and have faith in it. The core purpose is real,” she said.